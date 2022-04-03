3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their 1-0 victory v Oxford

Plymouth Argyle managed to keep within close distance of the League One automatic promotion spots yesterday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United.

Whilst taking themselves to within three points of top spot in the third-tier, they also bridged an eight-point gap from the U’s in seventh, strengthening their chances of securing a top-six spot.

Winning seven out of their last eight games, Plymouth will be hoping to continue this kind of form and trouble the three teams currently above them.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Pilgrims yesterday afternoon…

No Hardie, no problem

It emerged during the week that Ryan Hardie is expected to miss up to three weeks of League One action after suffering a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Pilgrims this season, netting 16 league goals in 35 third-tier outings, whilst proving to be a constant threat with his intelligent movement and ability when in possession.

In his absence, Niall Ennis and Jordon Garrick started together yesterday, with the pair causing all sorts of chaos with their relentlessness and pace, showing they can cope without their top scorer.

Plymouth have the correct mindset

Ultimately, confidence levels may have taken a tumble after their defeat to Ipswich Town last week, with the Tractor Boys dominating the clash at Portman Road.

This could have set the tone for what remained of the campaign, however, Steven Schumacher’s side managed to bounce back excellently with a victory over another club chasing promotion.

The Pilgrims have dealt well with setbacks all season and will be hoping that they can continue to prove this resilience during the rest of the season.

Ryan Law can do more than just a job

Seemingly third-choice left-wing-back at Home Park as things stand, Ryan Law was included in the starting XI and certainly upped his chances of featuring more regularly with a strong display.

The young defender only found out that he would be starting a few hours before kick-off, because of an injury to Steven Sessegnon, whilst first-choice left-wing-back Conor Grant is also sidelined at present.

Not only providing the cross for Argyle’s winning goal, Law was also a constant source of energy and attacking threat for the Pilgrims, whilst completing his defensive responsibilities with no problems at all.