3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their 1-0 defeat to Ipswich

Plymouth Argyle’s hopes of claiming a League One play-off place were dealt a blow on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Following an entertaining start to the game, it would be Ipswich who took the lead shortly before half time, captain Sam Morsy turning in from close range after some good work from James Norwood.

That would eventually prove to be enough for the hosts to take all three points from the game, and leave Pilgrims manager Steven Schumacher with plenty to think about heading into the final weeks of the season, after seeing his side’s six-game winning run come to an end.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we clearly learned about Plymouth from their defeat to Ipswich, right here.

They needed to make more of their possession

One thing that will likely have concerned Schumacher from that defeat to Portman Road, is his side’s struggle to create chances.

In terms of possession, things were fairly even, with Ipswich enjoying 53% of the ball, in comparison to Plymouth’s 47%, although things were rather different in terms of what they did with it.

While Ipswich were able to muster 19 shots over the course of the 90 minutes, Plymouth managed just three, none of which were on target, and if they are to get the results they need to secure a top six spot, they are surely going to have to be more efficient and ruthless than that in taking their chances.

Pressure building in the play-off race

Sitting fourth in the table, seven points clear of seventh placed Sunderland, Plymouth are still in a strong position for a play-off spot, but things could still get rather tricky.

No side has played more League One games than Plymouth this season, meaning the vast majority of those around them, have games in hand on the Pilgrims.

It is also worth noting that five of their remaining six games are against teams in the battle for promotion or the play-offs – Oxford; Wycombe; Sunderland; Wigan and MK Dons – so any more slip ups such as this would not only cost them points, but also hand them to a direct rival, leaving little margin for error.

Injuries arrive at a bad time

Given the importance of those games that are to come, Plymouth could well have done without setbacks for key players right now, but it seems they will not be so lucky in that sense.

On Saturday, both 19-goal top scorer Ryan Hardie, and centre back James Bolton, were forced off due to injury, and it remains to be seen just how long they will be out for.

Considering the influence that the duo have at either end of the pitch for this team, it seems those of a Plymouth persuasion could therefore, now be set for a nervous few days as they wait for clarification of just how severe, and significant, these setbacks are.