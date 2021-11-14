3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after 4-1 win v Accrington

There’s no team quite flying in the EFL like Plymouth Argyle right now as they sit perched atop the League One table after 17 matches.

The Pilgrims have not lost since the first match of the season against Rotherham United and have been on a 16-game unbeaten run since – 10 of those being victories.

And the latest one of those came on Saturday in a 4-1 demolition job of Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, leaving the travelling contingent who trekked all the way from Devon very happy with the end result.

Let’s see what we learnt about Ryan Lowe’s side from that convincing win in Lancashire this weekend.

No Jephcott, no problem

An international break meant that Lowe was without the services of one of his leading men in Luke Jephcott for this clash.

The academy graduate has netted five goals in 15 matches so far – probably less than he would have expected at this stage but the goals have been shared around this season with Ryan Hardie being the more prolific of the pair.

Jephcott’s call-up to the Wales under-21’s meant that Jordon Garrick was given a spot up-front and despite not being on the scoresheet he was part of a team that ran riot, with the goals coming from all different areas.

Broom needs to be tied down permanently

And one of those goals came from the boot of Ryan Broom, who unleashed an absolute pearler into the top corner from outside the box.

The midfielder is on loan from Championship side Peterborough United and it would be a surprise if he had a future there considering the options that Darren Ferguson has at London Road.

Broom has been a regular for Plymouth and you have to wonder if it’s on the minds of the hierarchy to try and convert his loan into a more permanent move when January arrives.

It would be a bit of an investment but the way he’s currently playing it would surely be a worthwhile one.

Pilgrims here to stay at the summit

It may have been a rotated Accrington team and one that didn’t have their best strikers available, but they were still convincingly put to the sword by a team who also didn’t have two of their key men available.

Obviously Jephcott was absent and so was Danny Mayor, who is just getting back to fitness but will be a key player when he’s back.

Wigan do have a game in hand on Plymouth and if they win that they’d go above Lowe’s outfit but that’s just ifs and buts for now – the Pilgrims are a serious contender this season for promotion and they’re proving it every week.