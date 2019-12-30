3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after Wigan victory

Nottingham Forest moved up to fifth in the Championship after a hard-fought win over Wigan at the City Ground yesterday.

Centre-back Tobias Figueiredo scored the only goal of the game and it was a result that Sabri Lamouchi’s men didn’t merit on the balance of play, with the visitors surprisingly controlling large parts of the game.

Josh Windass spurned second half penalty and midfielder Ben Watson somehow didn’t concede a second for the Reds with a late handball.

Of course, Forest have been unlucky themselves this season so they won’t have any sympathy for Wigan and here we look at THREE things we learnt after they made it back-to-back victories yesterday…

Performances aren’t good enough right now

There’s no getting away from the fact that the performance against the Latics was alarming. They are bottom of the league yet they dominated for large parts and deserved at least a draw when you look at the chances created.

That continues a notable worrying trend for the Reds, who struggled against Huddersfield recently as well as the 4-0 thumping at the home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Reinforcements are needed

Following on from that, it should be clear to Lamouchi that he needs new signings to come through the door in January.

The side are weak in several key areas and they lack depth, particularly in the final third. So, it’s now down to the board to support the boss.

The team have a resilience

Despite the negatives, it’s important to remember that Forest actually won.

When you see top teams grind out wins, they are often praised for finding a way to get three points when they aren’t at their best and that’s exactly what the Reds did.

It wasn’t pretty but it moved Forest back into the top six and given the short turnaround between games it was all about the result.