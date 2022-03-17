3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their win v QPR

It was another great result for Nottingham Forest last night as they left it late to beat fellow play-off chasing Queens Park Rangers 3-1.

Goals from Djed Spence, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson were enough to cancel out Andre Gray’s first half effort and earn Forest all three points at the City Ground.

The result was Forest’s third win in their last five matches and Steve Cooper’s men are now unbeaten in their last nine in all competitions.

That form leaves them eighth in the Championship table, one point behind their opponents from last night, QPR, in sixth.

With that being said, here are three things we learnt following last night’s result.

Djed Spence continues to shine

Last night was yet another reminder of just how good Djed Spence has been for Forest in the Championship this season.

Spence grabbed one of the goals in the match, but it was his all round play that was mightily impressive.

With a host of Europe’s elite clubs monitoring him ahead of the summer window, Spence has another opportunity to impress when Forest play Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Injuries won’t get them down

Steve Cooper said a couple of weeks ago that Forest couldn’t afford to dwell on any injuries they got in the run in and since then they have had a couple of huge blows.

Both Steve Cook and Max Lowe are set to be out for six weeks with ankle and groin injuries respectively and in recent weeks, Forest also had to deal with matches without their number one goalkeeper, Brice Samba.

In these players absences, players continue to step up though.

Ethan Horvath has been excellent between the sticks in recent weeks, and Tobias Figueiredo did a decent job stepping into the back line in place of Cooper given it was the first time he had played in the league since December.

All in all, Forest seem to be riding their injuries well and given their recent results, they certainly are not holding them back.

Forest look good for a play-off spot

As discussed above, last night’s victory was Forest’s third in their last five outings and they are now unbeaten in their last nine matches.

They are now just one point behind the top six and with a game in hand, or two over Blackburn, over their direct competitors for play-off positions.

If Forest were to win that game in hand, at present, the three points would see them move up to fourth in the Championship table.

Steve Cooper’s side look like they’re peaking at the right end of the season – the business end – and for that reason, they look like they’re going to be one of the teams occupying a play-off spot come the end of the campaign.