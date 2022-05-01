3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 5-1 win vs Swansea

Nottingham Forest continued their remarkable run of form with a convincing 5-1 win over Swansea at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s side knew they needed to at least match Bournemouth’s result to ensure that Tuesday’s huge clash between the pair has a lot riding on it.

The Cherries picked up an impressive three points thanks to a 3-0 victory at Blackburn, but Forest sent a message of their own with a fantastic display, even though they were only drawing at the break.

Despite that, the Reds had been dominant but they took it up another few gears after the break and deservedly ran out comfortable winners.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Forest from the victory…

They are the real deal

Firstly, the performance from Cooper’s men was another reminder that they are the real deal.

Swansea have been in good form in recent months, with their clear style of play regularly causing problems to the opposition. However, they were second best throughout at the City Ground.

Cooper got his tactics spot on and the players delivered on the plan with style. This is not a side who are fluking their way through games, Forest are flying and have real quality.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

There is good squad depth

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of Forest’s recent run is how different players in the squad have contributed.

They coped without Steve Cook last month, and they’ve had to do without Max Lowe for some time as well, along with Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban.

No matter which individuals come into the XI though, they know exactly what’s required and they get results.

Sam Surridge can fire the team to promotion

Following on from that, you have to give Surridge special praise.

The injuries to Grabban and particularly Davis had left Forest fans worried, but Surridge has really stepped up when they needed him.

An important winner against Peterborough was followed by an assist for the only goal at Fulham. He then went on to get a hat-trick in the big win over the Swans.

Bringing the striker in during the January window was a signing that slipped under the radar but it was a truly excellent bit of business.