3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 4-1 win v Swansea

Nottingham Forest continued their ascent up the Sky Bet Championship table on Saturday as they saw off Swansea City 4-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Cafu earnt Steve Cooper all three points on his return to his former club and he will have no doubt been delighted with the manner in which his side secured their victory yesterday.

That result has seen the Reds move up to eighth in the league standings as they continue to push towards breaking into the play-off places after initially struggling this term under Chris Hughton before the change of management.

Now Forest will be eyeing their next run of league fixtures before the year is out, with Cooper sure to have one eye on the upcoming January transfer window as he seeks to further improve the squad he inherited from his predecessor.

Here, we take you through THREE things we clearly learnt after Forest’s 4-1 win away to Swansea City…

Clinical nature prevails

Forest only had nine shots throughout the entirety of the 90 minutes in South Wales, yet still managed to plunder an impressive four goals from five shots on target.

This showcases the clear improvement in front of goal that has been experienced since Cooper took over the top role at the City Ground.

Goals are also coming from all areas, which is something that couldn’t be said about the same team under Hughton.

Forest fans will be hoping that this trend continues into the new year.

Possession isn’t crucial

The Reds also only recorded a possession total of 26 percent, which underlines the fact that they are learning to win in different ways under their new boss.

A three at the back formation was once again employed by Forest, which not only frustrated Swansea but also kept things tight between the lines when the away side were out of possession.

This shows that Cooper did his homework on his old side and knew exactly how to beat them.

If Forest can continue to be this adaptable they could go far this season.

Grabban needs a new contract

Grabban once again found the back of the net for his side yesterday and underlined his importance to the club as speculation continues over his future at the City Ground.

His second half strike took his tally for the season so far to nine goals in his opening 21 appearances across all competitions, thus continuing the revival and return to form that he has shown under Cooper.

Of course his contract is still set to expire in the summer of next year, which means Forest will surely be considering the possibility of offering him a new deal sooner rather than later.

Tying down the veteran would come as a big boost to everyone connected with the club at this time of great momentum.