3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 4-1 win v Leicester

Nottingham Forest booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup yesterday as they secured a stunning 4-1 victory over Leicester City at the City Ground.

Despite entering this clash as underdogs due to Leicester’s Premier League status, the Reds managed to outclass their opponents.

Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall all scored for Forest before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back for Leicester before half-time.

Djed Spence added a fourth for the hosts following the break as he slotted past goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Steve Cooper’s side will now be looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals when they face Huddersfield Town next month.

Here, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Forest following their triumph over Leicester…

Keeping Joe Worrall fit could play a major role in the club’s play-off push

Worrall was a surprise inclusion in Forest’s match-day squad yesterday as he wasn’t supposed to make his return to action from a rib injury until the end of February.

However, the defender was deemed fit enough to feature for the Reds and went on to produce an assured display against Leicester.

As well as scoring in this fixture, Worrall managed to win three aerial duels and made four tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.89.

Providing that Worrall is able to avoid any further injury setbacks between now and the end of the season, he could play a pivotal role in the club’s push for a play-off place as he knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the second-tier.

Zinckernagel’s creativity may help his side reach new heights in the Championship

Zinckernagel’s performance against Leicester was incredibly impressive as he caused the Premier League side all kinds of issues.

After opening the scoring for Forest in this fixture, the attacking midfielder set up Spence’s strike with a wonderfully weighted pass.

Although Zinckernagel has struggled at times with his consistency during the current campaign, there is no reason why he cannot help Forest reach new heights in the Championship by using his display against Leicester as a platform to build upon.

If he regularly adds to the 13 direct goal contributions that he has already provided in his loan spell with the Reds in the coming months, the 27-year-old will become a crucial player for the second-tier outfit.

Brice Samba needs to cut out his individual errors

Whilst Brice Samba’s overall performances this season have been relatively impressive, he does have a tendency to make the odd mistake.

The keeper produced his latest error in yesterday’s fixture as he misjudged the pace of James Maddison’s pass as he charged out of the penalty area to try and challenge Iheanacho.

The Leicester forward won the race for the ball and fired into an empty net.

If Forest are to maintain a push for a top-six finish this season, Samba will need to cut out his individual errors by maintaining his concentration during games.