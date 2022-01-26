3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 3-0 victory over Barnsley

Nottingham Forest extended their winning run in all competitions to four games last night as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Barnsley at the City Ground.

Keinan Davis opened the scoring for the Reds in the 15th minute of the clash as he fired past Tykes goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Ryan Yates then doubled Forest’s advantage as he netted his third goal of the season.

Following the break, Brennan Johnson extended his side’s lead after being teed up by Djed Spence.

As a result of this triumph, Forest moved to within one point of the play-off places in the Championship.

Here, we have decided to reflect on the club’s latest triumph by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Forest in this particular fixture…

Davis could prove to be a key asset for Forest in the coming months

Signed by Forest on a temporary deal earlier this month, Davis has already shown some signs of promise for his new side in the Championship.

During last night’s clash with Barnsley, the forward netted his first goal for the club whilst he also won two aerial duels as he registered an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.59.

By continuing to make progress in terms of his development under the guidance of Forest boss Steve Cooper, Davis could end up playing a key role in the club’s push for a top-six finish later this year.

Keeping Johnson and Spence’s partnership intact is crucial for the club’s promotion hopes

When you consider that Johnson and Spence have been two of Forest’s stand-out performers during the current campaign, it is hardly a surprise that they are attracting a significant amount of interest from elsewhere.

Whilst Brentford are looking to seal a deal for Johnson, Spence has recently emerged as a potential target for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

The two Forest players combined for a superb goal in last night’s game as Spence dribbled past several Barnsley players before setting up Johnson who netted his second goal in as many games.

If the Reds are to have any chance of sealing a long-awaited return to the Premier League this year, it is imperative that they do everything in their power to keep this partnership intact between now and the end of the January transfer window.

The City Ground is now becoming somewhat of a fortress for Forest

Since Cooper’s appointment, Forest have managed to drastically improve their form at the City Ground which is starting to become somewhat of a fortress.

In the last six games that they have played in-front of their supporters in the Championship, the Reds have managed to accumulate 13 points which is a total that has only been bettered by Blackburn Rovers during this period.

By continuing to pick up victories on a regular basis at home, Forest could potentially force their way into the play-off places in the not too distant future.