3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-2 draw vs Stoke

Nottingham Forest picked up a late point against Stoke City yesterday in what was an entertaining game at the City Ground.

Brennan Johnson continued his fine form by putting the Reds ahead, but Josh Maja equalised in the 68th minute. Steve Cooper’s side would then go behind after a crazy incident involving Brice Samba, with the keeper inexplicably hitting Phil Jagielka despite being in possession of the ball that saw him sent off and concede a penalty.

Lewis Baker put the visitors ahead from the spot, past defender Joe Worrall, but Forest fought back to salvage a point thanks to late Ryan Yates effort.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Forest from the game…

The team have character

Firstly, you have to praise the spirit and determination of the Forest group.

They went behind in the 88th minute after a crazy incident involving Samba, yet they didn’t feel sorry for themselves, with Cooper’s men pushing on and forcing the late equaliser.

A draw at home is never a great result, but given the circumstances, that will feel like a win for Forest who battled back to avoid defeat.

Did these 26 ex-Nottingham Forest players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Lewis McGugan More Less

The fans are backing this team

Forest have been terrific in recent months and the fans are completely behind this team.

The famous cup wins to go with the fine league form means there is real momentum at the City Ground right now, which is why it was a sell-out on Saturday.

Even though the team weren’t at their best, the support recognised the effort and the late goal brought more wild celebrations. There’s a real togetherness at Forest right now heading for the run-in.

Improvements are still needed

On the whole, Forest have to be delighted with the draw given how the game played out.

However, there were still areas of the game that they could’ve improved. A look at the stats shows Stoke were a constant threat and Cooper’s side weren’t at their best.

It was a reminder, amid all the excitement about this team, that they still can improve, something the boss is no doubt reminding his players.