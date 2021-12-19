3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-1 win v Hull

Nottingham Forest’s fantastic form continued on Saturday afternoon as the Reds ran out 2-1 winners over Hull City at the City Ground.

The Tigers may be in a lowly position but Grant McCann’s side have been on a lengthy unbeaten run and that looked set to continue as Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring in the first half.

However the game turned around in the second half with Forest being fortunate to be awarded a penalty after what looked to be a clean tackle from George Honeyman – Lewis Grabban though was in an unforgiving mood as he slid in the equaliser from 12 yards.

And the comeback was complete when Wales international Brennan Johnson netted his fifth goal of the campaign as he chested down a pass and slid the ball home.

It means that Forest are now up to seventh in the Championship – let’s see what we learnt about them following their latest success.

They can grind victories out

This particular victory for Forest was a lot different to what they experienced the previous weekend when they blew Swansea off the park in south Wales.

Forest were comfy in that match but Hull didn’t make it comfortable for them whatsoever and it looked like their good form was set to continue.

The Tigers piled on the pressure after going behind, with Lewis-Potter almost scoring from a cross and then in stoppage time Greg Docherty having a great chance to equalise, but Forest showed resilience to pick up all three points.

They are showing different sides to their game every week and it just proves they can not only win games stylishly, but ugly as well.

Johnson must be kept at all costs

The 2021-22 campaign was always going to be a big one for Brennan Johnson, who has been given his chance following an exciting loan spell at Lincoln City last season.

The youngster has taken his opportunity with both hands and has been one of Forest’s stand-out players this season, and he was on hand to net his fifth goal of the season and it ended up being the match-winner.

There was Premier League interest in the Wales international in the summer, and there’s bound to be renewed links to top flight clubs when January arrives.

But Forest must refrain from being tempted to cash in if a big offer arrives and you cannot imagine that they would do anything like that – especially when they’re in such good form.

Cooper has brought the feel-good factor back

With over 26,000 fans packed into the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, the feel-good factor is almost certainly returning to the Tricky Trees.

And Cooper has made that happen with his transformation of the club – they were really struggling before he arrived but with just one loss since his appointment there’s a genuine feeling that promotion could be on the cards.

Just listen to the reaction post-match as Cooper celebrated with supporters – it’s something that has been missing at the club for a long time and it’s a whole spirit that could eventually help Forest to promotion back to the Premier League.