3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest fell to a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday to extend their winless run to five Championship matches.

The Reds got off to a slow start to the game and went in at half time 1-0 behind thanks to an effort from Christopher Schindler before a header from Steven Mounie doubled the lead just four minutes into the second period, and Forest could not recover despite mounting some late pressure after Joe Worrall pulled a goal back 16 minutes from the end.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have now lost three of their five matches which have seen the Reds drop out of the play-off places, and the Reds will be needing to address their recent slide over the next few weeks if they are going to be able to get their season back on track.

Here then, we take a look at THREE things that we learnt about the Reds following their latest setback against Huddersfield…

December nightmare continues

Nottingham Forest’s struggles over the festive period in recent seasons shows few signs of being brought to and this term, with the Reds enduring their worst run of the campaign having taken just two points out of 12 so far this month following back to back defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield.

The Reds’ hopes of mounting a challenge for promotion were dented last season by a run of just one win in six matches during December, which ultimately contributed to Aitor Karanka being dismissed by the club at the start of January, and Lamouchi will be starting to get concerned that a similar pattern could be emerging this term.

Against Huddersfield, Forest looked a little leggy for most of the game as they struggled to really gain control of the contest, and they will need to show more of the energy and fighting spirit they did during the final 20 minutes on Saturday for the whole match at Hull City, as they look to claim a first win on Boxing Day since they beat QPR 2-0 at home in 2013.

Forest losing solidity

The Reds’ strong start to the campaign was built on the foundations of well organised and solid defence, with Lamouchi’s side managing to record seven clean sheets in their opening 17 Championship matches, which provided the platform for Forest’s attacking players to make a difference to help them edge tight contests.

However, in the last few weeks the Reds have shown signs of vulnerability at the back, with Forest conceding ten goals in their last five games, and that will be a major concern given Lamouchi’s side are not prolific in front of goal at the moment having scored just four goals in those five matches.

At Huddersfield, the Reds struggled to deal with the Terriers’ physicality at times and were guilty of conceding two very soft goals from a defensive point of view, and that is something they will need to address over the next few weeks if they are to get back to winning ways.

Lamouchi still searching for the right formula

Against Huddersfield, Lamouchi once again made changes to his starting line-up bringing Chema into the side at left-back, as well as recalling the likes of Joe Lolley, Samba Sow and Tobias Figueiredo, but those changes could not help the Reds get back to their best as they lacked any real rhythm in the first half.

The Frenchman has been chopping and changing his side over the last few weeks as he searches for the right winning formula that has alluded Forest in the last few games, and it is vital that he manages to find a more settled side over the next few weeks to help them get back to winning ways.

The players that Lamouchi brought back in against Huddersfield did not really do enough to convince the Frenchman that they deserve to keep their places in the side, and that could mean more changes for the trip to Hull on Boxing Day with the players entrusted to come in needing to show more to secure their place in the starting line-up.