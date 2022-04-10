3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 win v Birmingham City

Nottingham Forest moved three points closer to an exciting end to their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Keinan Davis gave the Reds the lead in the fifth minute of the match, with Scott McKenna wrapping up all three points in the 79th minute.

That victory saw Forest move into third position in the Championship standings – just six points behind AFC Bournemouth and the automatic promotion places.

With that said, here are three things we learned after Forest made it five wins from their last five.

Still a chance of automatic promotion

With AFC Bournemouth failing to pick up maximum points away at Sheffield United, the door has been opened for Nottingham Forest to still challenge for the automatic promotion places.

Although the gap stands at six points, the two sides have seven games remaining, and also play each other – which looks set to be a cracking match.

If Forest were to win at the Vitality Stadium in the penultimate game of the season, it would mean that between now and the end of the campaign they would only need to make up three points elsewhere on the Cherries to gain automatic promotion.

Given the run Forest currently find themselves on, Scott Parker and AFC Bournemouth must surely be looking over their shoulder.

Steve Cooper is doing a great job

The result on Saturday against Birmingham marked ten games unbeaten in the Championship for Steve Cooper’s side – highlighting just what a good job the boss is doing at the City Ground.

That run of ten matches includes five wins from their last five and any manager that can put together that kind of run in the second-tier deserves a lot of praise.

Forest were nowhere when Cooper took them over last September, and now, they’re dreaming of promotion just a month left of the season.

Keinan Davis is a threat

Finally, it was another good performance from Keinan Davis for Forest yesterday, and we learnt once again that the striker is a goal-threat.

The Aston Villa loanee has five goals in his 14 Championship appearances so far – including the opener on Saturday

Cutting in from the left wing, Davis had no right to score as fired low and hard into the bottom right hand corner of the goal, but he did.

Davis has been a good addition since joining the club on loan in January, and Reds fans will be hoping that it continues for the remainder of the campaign.