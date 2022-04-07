3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 victory v Coventry

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest hosted Coventry last night and were able to overcome them to win 2-0 taking them to fifth in the league.

The result has seen Cooper’s side win their last four league games in a row now and this is form they will be hoping to carry on as the season comes to an end.

With two games in hand, it’s looking bright for Cooper’s side in terms of making the play-offs this year but with eight games still to play there is still a long way to go.

Last night Brennan Johnson gave Forest the lead in the 25th minute with a shot from close range into the bottom corner. James Garner was then able to double his side’s lead in the 61st minute with a shot into the top corner.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest following their victory.

Their confidence is high

With four league wins in a row now, clearly you’d expect the confidence in the Forest camp to be high but we can see through their ruthless form that the feeling from the dressing room is translating on to the pitch.

Not only are they winning games but in their four previous league games they have scored 13 goals and kept two clean sheets.

Therefore, the confidence building isn’t just getting them wins but also improving their performances which is only going to help them as they enter the play-offs.

The impact of momentum cannot be underrated especially at the end of a season and it seems like they’re really building it which could play in their favour in the next month or so.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

They use their chances well

Looking at the statistics from last night, Forest didn’t dominate the game.

The possession was nearly equal, Forest had five more shots than Coventry but looking at shots on target, Coventry had five whilst Forest only had three.

That being said though, it obviously doesn’t matter when Forest come out with the three points but it certainly highlights what they are able to do well.

The fact they scored two of their three shots on target shows us they feel confident in front of goal and are good at taking their chances when they go forward.

They managed to keep out five Coventry shots on target which shows us Nottingham Forest’s defensive solidity too.

Therefore, it’s clear to see that Forest know how to control a game and do everything well across the pitch allowing them to comfortably win games even if they don’t dominate them in terms of possession or shots.

They don’t rest on what they’ve got

Given Nottingham Forest scored their first goal 25 minutes into the game and went into half time with an advantage, at this stage in the season it’s not uncommon to see teams defend their goal and possibly make tactical changes.

However, Forest continued in their commitment to the game and were rewarded with a second goal in the second half showing Cooper’s side have the tenacity to keep going.

This is not uncommon from Forest either, in their 4-1 win against Blackpool last weekend they scored their first goal in the 11th minute and their final goal int he 82nd minute.

With eight games to go, Forest will have to keep at the top of their game and fitness to handle this but it seems as though Cooper’s making sure they are able to which will also help them as they enter the play-off stages too.