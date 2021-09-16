3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough

It was another bleak night for Nottingham Forest as they fell to their sixth defeat of the campaign on Wednesday.

The Reds are in dire straits at the moment, picking up only one point from their first seven games and losing six times already.

Last night, Middlesbrough travelled to the City Ground hoping to return to winning ways and pile further pressure on Chris Hughton.

In a game which lacked any real quality, it was Boro who claimed all three points. They opened the scoring on 24 minutes, with Andraz Sporar sent through one-on-one before firing emphatically into the roof of the net.

In the second half, a comical error saw Onel Hernandez double Boro’s lead, which led to thousands of fans leaving the City Ground with 15 minutes still to play.

Here, we dissect the action and take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Forest after yet another defeat for the Reds…

Writing on the wall

Wednesday’s defeat has left Chris Hughton’s future hanging in the balance, with the inevitable now expected to happen.

Not even five minutes after the final whistle, the Telegraph’s John Percy tweeted that Hughton was set to leave the club.

The manager did attend his post-match press conference and insisted that his focus was solely on this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

But whether Hughton will remain in charge for that game or not remains to be seen, and you have to say that it looks incredibly unlikely.

It seems like it is only a matter of time before we see a club statement announcing Hughton’s departure, as he approaches nearly a year in charge.

When it rains, it pours…

Forest failed to create any clear-cut chances throughout the contest, but it must be said that they looked the brighter of the two sides in the second half.

That was until a comical error led to Boro doubling their lead and completely knocking the stuffing out of their opponents.

A Loic Mbe Soh backpass was slightly on the heavy side, with debutant Ethan Horvath taking an even heavier first touch.

Onel Hernandez pounced on it, beating Horvath to the ball before rolling the ball into an empty net. The easiest goal the Norwich City loanee will ever score.

When the chips are down and you so desperately need to find that equalising goal, conceding goals of that nature sums up where Forest are at right now.

Focal point needed

For the second successive game, Hughton opted to start both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, with the former playing in more of a deeper, number 10 role.

This left the onus on Taylor to lead the line and act as the focal point, but it’s a role which he failed to do successfully.

Taylor’s hold-up play was poor, with Dael Fry and Grant Hall getting the better out of him and winning their fair share of battles.

Forest have so many talented offensive players in wide areas who they try and get into the game and build off the striker.

But the ball didn’t stick, and Taylor has now struggled to impose himself properly in the game time he has been given.

He cut a frustrated figure when he was taken off in the dying embers of the contest, and struggled to set the world alight again.