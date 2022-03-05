3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-1 draw v Sheffield United

Ryan Yates’ stoppage-time header secured a much-deserved point for Nottingham Forest yesterday evening as they claimed a 1-1 draw at fellow play-off hopefuls Sheffield United.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to take the lead just after the half-hour mark when Rhys Norrington-Davies hauled down Djed Spence in the box, giving referee Josh Smith no other option than to award a penalty.

However, Brennan Johnson’s poor spot-kick was comfortably saved by Wes Foderingham and salt was rubbed in the wound when Steve Cook’s header ten minutes after the interval crashed off the crossbar.

These missed chances looked set to be costly when Billy Sharp’s header put the Blades 1-0 up in the 69th minute, potentially giving Paul Heckingbottom’s men a huge boost in their bid to secure their place in the promotion mix.

But Yates’ expertly-placed header meant the spoils were shared during what was a night of mixed feelings for the East Midlands side, who perhaps feel they should have won this Friday night clash.

Breaking things down into more detail though, we have picked out three things we learnt about the visitors following their latest tie.

They have a genuine goalkeeping dilemma

Brice Samba looked to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the foreseeable future after establishing himself as a reasonably solid number one at the City Ground.

Even with the addition of another goalkeeper to provide genuine competition in Ethan Horvath, the United States international’s major error against Middlesbrough, in what was Chris Hughton’s final game, potentially looked set to define his Forest career.

And with that being his only league appearance up until the game following Samba’s dismissal last month, the latter looked set to come back in against Huddersfield Town in what is now their next game.

However, Horvath was solid last night, proving to be a reliable figure between the sticks and conceding just once in three games.

Although the likes of Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall and Cook have to take some of the credit for that, the shot-stopper has certainly played his part and deserves the chance to start again on Monday.

They have a real gem in Davis

Many people would have been concerned about a potential lack of goal threat from the Reds with Lewis Grabban spending time on the sidelines – but Keinan Davis has proven his worth during the short amount of time he has been at the City Ground.

He may have only scored twice in nine league appearances, a record he would ideally want to improve considering he’s playing for a promotion-chasing side, but the other aspects of his game are just as valuable.

Not only is he strong – but he can hold the ball up well as he also won seven ground duels and made three key passes at Bramall Lane.

Winning three fouls on the night, some of his work will go unnoticed by outsiders but that will suit Forest who would be wise in pursuing a permanent deal for the 24-year-old if parent club Aston Villa are open to selling him.

The one key area for improvement is in the goalscoring department – but if he can start firing – the sky is the limit for the striker who is showing why he should be starting most weeks.

They do need to be more prolific

Forest were better than their opponents in most departments yesterday evening.

Not only did they have more shots, but they also had a higher passing accuracy percentage, completed more of their dribbles, won more of their headers and their duels in total (as per SofaScore).

This is why it would have been criminal if they hadn’t managed to get anything from the game – and although some would point towards the penalty miss as particularly costly in their failure to win three points – they had to be more prolific in general.

In Grabban’s absence, they can’t afford to solely rely on Davis and Johnson so it’s now down to the likes of the centre-backs, the influential Djed Spence and Philip Zinckernagel to get themselves in and amongst the goals.

One player that has been reasonably impressive in front of goal recently is Yates, who has looked an attacking threat for quite some time and recorded his fifth goal of the campaign last night.

It’s down to every man to chip in though – because that collective effort could be the difference between a top-six finish and just missing out in the end.