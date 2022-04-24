3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-0 victory v Peterborough

Nottingham Forest took on Peterborough United yesterday and came out victorious with a 1-0 win that sent confirmed Posh’s relegation to League One.

Despite the teams being miles apart in the league, the game was a fairly even one but Forest did well to make their chances count and come out on top.

Forest now sit fourth in the league and are getting closer to confirming their top six finish.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after yesterday’s victory.

They make their chances count

Yesterday’s game was fairly even as both sides had 12 shots. Forest only had four shots on target though and the fact they scored and were able to come out as winners shows their ability to make their chances count.

Sam Surridge scored for his side just before half-time with a header after a brilliant cross from Brennan Johnson.

We know Forest are capable of scoring as only on Monday they were able to put four past West Brom.

However, in yesterday’s game they had few chances that were on target with Peterborough making it hard for them.

Peterborough had one more shot on target than the visitors yet were not able to find the net therefore showing the difference in the sides and the importance of Forest being able to put their chances away.

They put in a strong defensive display

As previously mentioned, Peterborough had more shots on target than Forest did with five of their 12 shots on target.

Therefore, it’s clear that the hosts were eager to get forward and try and score a goal knowing it would save them if they did.

However, the fact that Nottingham Forest were able to stop their opponents doing that is a credit to the defensive display they put in.

Forest started with a back three of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna but also had the midfield four in front of them able to drop back and support defensively.

The back three have shown their solidity this season and it didn’t slip yesterday as they kept their second clean sheet in a row.

For Forest it’s important that they know how to stop other teams getting through even when they have chances as it shows strong game management.

They struggle more when they don’t dominate possession

In yesterday’s game the teams pretty much shared the possession with Peterborough having 46% whilst Nottingham Forest had 54%.

In Monday’s game, Forest had 70% of possession and it shows us that Forest do struggle more when they don’t have a lot of possession and are less in control of the ball.

Yesterday’s game between the two sides wasn’t expected to be quite a tight one given the difference in how the two sides have done this season.

However, Peterborough did make it hard for Forest and had as many chances in the game.

There was a lack of shots on goal from Forest and a lack of domination in the game and therefore we can see how having less possession affects them as it stops their ability to play quick football on the ground making it harder for them to push forward.