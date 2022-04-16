3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-0 loss vs Luton

Nottingham Forest were beaten 1-0 at Luton Town yesterday in what was a feisty clash at Kenilworth Road.

The result saw Steve Cooper’s side drop to fifth in the Championship, with the Reds now seven points behind second-placed Bournemouth with six games to play.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Forest against the Hatters, with a Kal Naismith penalty after Jack Colback had handled the difference between the two on the day.

Forest improved considerably after the break, but it wasn’t to be, as they fell to defeat in the league for the first time since January.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt following the defeat…

Automatic promotion is now a long-shot

We’ll start with the obvious in that a top two finish is now going to be difficult.

Of course, with Bournemouth only drawing it wasn’t a disastrous day, but with Forest needing to make up the difference, they can’t afford to lose ground.

With a game against the Cherries still to be played, Forest only need to be within three to make it a really exciting end to the season but that’s going to be difficult now, although you can be sure they won’t give up.

The away form could be better

This is by no means a major worry because Forest are doing extremely well on the whole, but one win in four away games is a slight concern.

Whilst Forest got better, they were below par for the first-half against the Hatters and they struggled to control the game. With four of the remaining six fixtures on the road, this is something that Cooper will want to improve.

There’s no reason to panic

Finally, there shouldn’t be an overreaction to this defeat from Forest fans.

This was still a decent performance against a fellow promotion hopeful, and they could easily have come away with a point were it not for a few decisions and the width of a post.

There are areas that need to get better but Forest are on the right track and they won’t lose much belief from the way they played against Luton.