3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-0 loss v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest gave a very good account of themselves in their FA Cup quarter final 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men narrowly progressed through Diogo Jota late on after Forest put in a very impressive performance, arguably on par with the levels they produced in beating Arsenal and Leicester City previously in the competition.

Ryan Yates was brought down by Alisson Becker in the closing exchanges, but to the frustration of Forest supporters the on-field referee and VAR did not deem the tackle significant enough to award a penalty.

Steve Cooper deployed a back four for the first time in a long while, with Steve Cook and Scott McKenna ruled out through injury.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Forest after their 1-0 loss to Liverpool…

Djed Spence has a way to go

Spence miscalculated an attempted surging run forward from right back, the like that he is able to pull off numerous times to drag Forest forward in a Championship match, was dispossessed and punished as Konstantinos Tsimikas supplied the assist for Jota’s winner.

Spence is not as well suited to the right back role as he is right wing back, the 21-year-old is far better going forward and therefore the additional defensive responsibilities can be a tall order at times.

A decrease in Spence’s influence was inevitable against Liverpool, but it could make Cooper reconsider whether to play him as a more conventional right back again.

Brennan Johnson can open anyone up

Johnson has become very astute at low crossing this season and he was very unfortunate not to pick up a delightful assist after he played Philip Zinckernagel clean through in the second half.

The Watford loanee almost caught the half volley too well and saw his left footed strike trickle agonisingly wide of the bottom right corner.

Johnson has shown time and time again this season that he is too good for the Championship, and that was apparent once again as Forest took the game to Liverpool.

Ryan Yates is tough to track for even the best opposition

Yates has come on leaps and bounds since the turn of the year and now poses a very potent goal threat from central midfield.

The 24-year-old has been a more defensive-minded midfielder for most of his career so far, but is developing at an alarming rate under Cooper and was very unfortunate not to get his boyhood club back on level terms in the closing exchanges.

Yates is not blessed with pace over short distances, but when he gets in full flow he is hard to stop and he has began to break the lines and get himself into goalscoring opportunities far more regularly of late.

That was evident against one of the best defences in the world and will be a huge positive for Cooper to take from the defeat.