3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League were dashed last night as they suffered a defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

The Reds initially made a positive start to this clash as Sam Surridge fired an effort against the crossbar.

The Forest forward was then brought down in the penalty area by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers but a spot-kick wasn’t awarded due to the fact that he was controversially adjudged to be offside by the linesman.

Following the break, the Cherries scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 83rd minute as Kieffer Moore slotted an effort past Brice Samba after being teed up by Philip Billing.

As a result of this victory, Bournemouth secured promotion to the top-flight as they moved six points clear of the Reds with one game left to play.

Here, we have decided to reflect on yesterday’s match by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Forest after their 1-0 defeat to the Cherries…

Forest will need to be more clinical in front of goal in their upcoming fixtures

Yesterday’s game could have taken a completely different turn if Forest converted their best opportunity of the first-half.

Djed Spence set up Surridge with a superb pass but the forward was unable to convert what was a relatively easy opportunity to score as his effort hit the woodwork.

By being more clinical in front of goal during the play-offs, Forest will boost their chances of securing a return to the top-flight later this month.

The Reds have to bounce back against Hull in order to carry some momentum into the play-offs

Instead of dwelling on this missed opportunity, Forest simply have to put this defeat behind them by producing a positive performance against Hull City this weekend.

The Tigers will enter this particular fixture bereft of confidence following their recent 5-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Championship and thus Forest ought to fancy their chances of securing all three points at the MKM Stadium.

Providing that they do end up securing victory, the Reds could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Cooper shouldn’t be looking to rest players for Saturday’s fixture

Whereas Cooper may be tempted to rest some of his players ahead of the play-offs, this may turn out to be the wrong decision as taking this approach could disrupt Forest’s rhythm.

Brennan Johnson, who has provided 24 direct goal contributions in the second-tier this season, and Surridge will be keen to maintain their attacking form by delivering the goods against Hull.

Meanwhile, Steve Cook will need some more game-time in order to improve his sharpness as he only returned to action following an ankle injury last month.