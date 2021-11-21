3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after 1-1 draw v Reading

Nottingham Forest managed to pick up another point to add to their tally as they secured a 1-1 draw away from home against Reading on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side were looking to build on their 3-0 win against Preston North End at the City Ground in their previous game before the international break. It looked as though that was something that they would be able to do once Phillip Zinckernagle had put them 1-0 in front after just four minutes, but they failed to capitalise on that start and ended up settling for a point.

The point does extend Forest’s unbeaten run in the Championship to four matches, but they have drawn three of those and that leaves Cooper’s side in 13th place in the table. They are though now six points adrift of the play-off places. That means that they will have to start winning games more consistently to break into the top-six.

So, with Nottingham Forest having had to settle for a 1-1 draw away at Reading on Saturday, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Reds…

Max Lowe’s importance underlined

There is no doubt that Max Lowe has been an excellent signing for Nottingham Forest ever since he arrived on loan from Sheffield United in the summer. The left-back was playing a key role in helping Forest get themselves into a winning position in the opening half an hour, and there was balance to the side down his side as there has been since his arrival.

However, Lowe was forced off the field inside the 31st minute through a groin injury. The defender’s replacement was Gaetan Bong and Nottingham Forest did not have the right balance down the left-hand side of their defence once he had come on to replace the influential Lowe.

That will be a major concern for Cooper moving forwards because Lowe has been one of the best players for Forest during his 12 Championship appearances for the Reds. The problem is that Bong does not offer the same quality that the Sheffield United loanee brings to the side.

Jack Colback continues to be integral figure for Forest

One player whose upturn in form sums up the overall difference that Cooper has made to Forest since he took over at the City Ground is Jack Colback.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the most consistent players for the Reds in the last few months and he has been gradually getting better and better and produced another quality display against Reading.

Colback was crucial to helping Nottingham Forest take at least a point from the game with him managing to break up the play and win possession back for the Reds. That saw the midfielder manage to win seven ground duels, as well as make four tackles, two clearances and two clearances.

The 32-year-old was also involved in the build-up play for Forest with him having 60 touches of the ball and also producing one key pass. That once again showed that his influence in games both in and out of possession at the moment and there does not seem to be any sign of his impressive form coming to an end.

Lewis Grabban’s miss costly but recent form shows importance

Heading into the game against Reading, Lewis Grabban had indicated his desire to be offered a new contract by the Reds to ensure that he remains at the City Ground beyond the end of his current deal this summer.

The experienced forward has undoubtedly been an impressive performer for Forest this term and certainly since Cooper took over. He has already fired home eight goals in his 17 appearances this term, and that is two more than he managed in the whole of last season.

However, despite scoring twice against Preston last time out, Grabban was unable to add to his goal tally against Reading in what was a frustrating afternoon for the forward. He missed a guilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 for Forest with him not taking the option to square the ball to unmarked teammates and instead went for goal, but failed to find the back of the net.

Grabban also missed another great chance late on in the game to win all three points for Forest, but despite his two costly misses against Reading, the forward is still a very important player and he will be key for the rest of the campaign.