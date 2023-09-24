Highlights Adam Idah showed promise for Norwich, scoring two goals and proving he deserves to start in future matches.

Norwich's defensive flaws were exposed, leaving them vulnerable to Plymouth's quick attacks.

Despite having possession and making more accurate passes, Norwich failed to capitalize on their dominance and must do better with the ball.

On paper at least, Saturday afternoon's encounter between Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City appeared to have the makings of a close contest.

Despite achieving promotion only last season and not possessing the financial or footballing resources of many of their divisional rivals, Plymouth have largely stepped up to the billing thus far.

They made Home Park a real fortress during their 101-point promotion campaign from the third-tier by losing just twice there and have made it similarly impenetrable in the early stages of their Championship crusade, falling to only one defeat on their own turf to date.

That said, mind, there was just a lingering feeling that the Canaries could've breached the south-west stronghold.

A free-flowing, front-footed goalscoring outfit at their best, Norwich descended to Devon in a rich vein of early-season form, occupying fifth-position in the table and already scoring no less than 15 - an average of more than two goals a game.

So, then, few could've ever envisaged their capitulation over the weekend.

Morgan Whittaker got the ball rolling early on before a manic end to the first-half culminated in three Argyle goals in just 15 minutes, with Dan Scarr, Whittaker and Finn Azaz all rustling the back of the net.

Tormentor-in-chief Whittaker was not done there either, and completed his hattrick upon the hour mark by getting infront of a rather pedestrian Norwich backline to poke home from Azaz's delivery.

That saw Plymouth sitting strong in a shock five-goal lead, and while two goals in six minutes from Adam Idah did offer some sense of salvation, it seemed too little, too late.

Luke Cundle made sure of that in the 97th minute when Norwich, as had so often been the case, were punished in transition once again, consigning them to a chastening defeat on their travels.

As ever, there'll be plenty of talk emanating in Canaries circles, and we wanted to give our own spin and analyse three things that we learned from the affair.

Let's get into it...

Adam Idah could be the answer

In an afternoon of marginal positives for the visitors, Idah certainly was one.

The Republic of Ireland international was somewhat starved of service from the creative cogs in Norwich's side, but still managed to score two goals - even if one was from the penalty spot.

But it now means that he has four Championship goals to his name amid just three starts, and yesterday's showing has quite possibly proved that he needs to be starting from the first whistle from here on in.

Norwich desperately need him to step up given the departure of Teemu Pukki over the summer and, of course, Josh Sargent's injury - and he's looking more and more capable of doing so.

Defensive frailties need to be ironed out

Meanwhile, this one was a bit of a given.

As a defensive unit, Norwich were far too languid and slow to anticipate the quick-footed danger posed by their hosts, and often left themselves equally open.

That, of course, was punished by leaking six goals- but it's not the first time this season that Angus Gunn has picked the ball out of his net much more than he'd have liked.

While they did get away with a draw and concede less goals to a better team - at least in the final third - Norwich's 4-4 draw away at Southampton shouldn't be lost on supporters just yet, and their Home Park humiliation served as a timely reminder of what's really preventing them from realising their potential.

Norwich City must make their dominance count

It sounds strange to say that Norwich enjoyed any form of dominance in a game that they were on the end of such a brutal thrashing in, but the numbers do show that they were indeed on top in certain aspects.

Possession alone doesn't win football matches, and Norwich have found that out the hard way after seeing 69% of the ball, all the while making 547 accurate passes - an almighty 360 more than their opponents.

That's something that Plymouth were fine with, as their direct counter-attacking style ruined Norwich and they did have more shots on goal as you'd expect.

But nonetheless, Norwich simply must start doing much more with the ball.