Four different scorers managed to get themselves on the scoresheet as Norwich City secured an emphatic 4-0 away win against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The Canaries were the favourites coming into this clash considering the strength of their squad - and it didn't take them long to get themselves in front with Josh Sargent heading in to make it 1-0 in the 14th minute following a Lee Nicholls mistake.

He was withdrawn moments later which was a blow for them. But David Wagner's side doubled their lead before the 20th-minute mark, with Ashley Barnes making no mistake from the penalty spot after Jonathan Rowe was brought down.

At the other end, Angus Gunn had to pull off an exceptional stop shortly before the interval to deny Josh Ruffels, and that save allowed the visitors to take their 2-0 lead into the interval at the John Smith's Stadium.

Things got even better for the away side in West Yorkshire shortly after the break, with Rowe adding a third three minutes after the interval.

And they weren't done there either, with Sargent's replacement Adam Idah grabbing a fourth near the end.

What did we learn about Norwich City following their 4-0 win against Huddersfield Town?

Following an excellent performance against Neil Warnock's Terriers, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Canaries.

Jonathan Rowe is one of the best prospects in the EFL

His goal was a reasonably simple chance to take but his overall game has to be analysed as well.

He was clearly identified as a danger man by Warnock considering how often he was getting fouled - but these foulds weren't enough to stop the youngster from shining.

Considering his inexperience, it's remarkable how confident he looks but this fearlessness is paying dividends for him and you have to commend him for getting into the right position for the goal.

He also did well to win a penalty - and can be extremely proud of his performance.

Ashley Barnes is proving to be one of the best acquisitions of the summer

Barnes, who was courted in the summer by a number of clubs, did extremely well yesterday and showed exactly why the Canaries placed faith in him by handing him a two-year deal.

Considering he thrived in an attacking midfield role for Burnley last season, his progress comes as no major surprise but some may have questioned this signing due to his age.

Those who previously had doubts won't be having them anymore however, with his penalty and general performance proving to be crucial in this latest victory.

And with Sargent now injured, he may become even more crucial to this team.

Keeping Angus Gunn as number one was the right decision

Offloading Tim Krul wouldn't be an easy decision for most managers, let alone a manager of a Championship side.

However, the Canaries have placed real faith in Gunn and he is repaying them.

Ruffels' header towards the end of the first half could have easily gone in but the Scotland international made a superb stop.

He also made a couple of other good saves to keep a clean sheet and although he won't be talked about much due to Norwich's excellent attacking performance, his display should be commended.

If he can retain his continue to replicate yesterday's performance, he will attract interest again.