After an entertaining but frantic 4-4 draw with Southampton last weekend, Norwich City will have been glad to take all three points when they faced Millwall at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

The 3-1 victory over the Lions ensured the club's Championship start continued unbeaten, with two wins and one draw leaving the club third and on seven points at this very early stage.

With David Wagner deploying a slightly different shape, goals from Jonathan Rowe, Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes were enough to render Aidomo Emakhu's 91st minute strike for the visitors nothing more than a consolation at Carrow Road in what was an impressive Canaries' performance.

With that said, it's been an excellent start for Norwich, and below, we've discussed three things we learned or thought were worthy of discussion following the victory on Sunday afternoon.

1 Tactical switch for Ashley Barnes

Having played and started the first two matches of the Championship season, it was no surprise to see Ashley Banres do so again during the Millwall clash.

Interestingly, though, during Sunday's clash, Barnes appeared to be occupying a midfield role almost, as opposed to the centre-forward role he'd been playing up top with Josh Sargent in games one and two.

Whatever the plan, it worked, with Barnes scoring his first goal for the club following his arrival at Carrow Road this summer, and also registering an assist, too.

With Norwich set to take on Huddersfield next weekend, it will be interesting to see whether this tactical switch was a temporary or permanent one.

One thing is clear, though, if Barnes can continue to perform as he did on Sunday his addition this summer on a free will have been a shrewd one.

2 Sargent drowns out the speculation

With plenty of speculation surrounding his future off the field, Josh Sargent featured from the start once again for the Canaries on Sunday.

This was the case despite reports emerging yesterday morning claiming that the American forward was keen on leaving Carrow Road.

Indeed, Football Insider claimed that Sargent is keen on a reunion with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke, now at Leeds United.

Their report claims that it would not take a huge fee to get Sargent out of Norwich, either.

Despite that, Sargent put in another strong performance on Sunday, leading the line for Norwich City and linking up well with Ashley Barnes once again.

Sargent got on the scoresheet and, according to whoscored.com's Championship ratings, was the joint second-best player on the pitch behind only Gabriel Sara versus Millwall.

The fact Sargent even played perhaps suggests he is not off anywhere imminently, but his strong performance along with that could suggest he is firmly focused on things at Carrow Road for now.

3 Jonathan Rowe continues to perform

In yet another positive development for Norwich City as a result of their victory over Millwall, Jonathan Rowe once again got himself on the scoresheet.

Having been hit badly by injury last season, the 20-year-old has already matched his Championship tally for matches played last season, and has thrived in doing so.

Indeed, the wide-man has three goals in three for David Wagner so far, really repaying the faith being put in him by the Canaries boss.

Like Sargent above, Rowe has been rated by WhoScored as one of the best performers in the Championship so far this campaign, with a 7.79 rating ranking him seventh among all players in the league so far this season.

That top seven does feature three Norwich players, though, with two of his teammates in Gabriel Sara (8.86) and Josh Sargent (7.83) above him.