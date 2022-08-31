3 things we clearly learnt about Norwich City after their 2-1 win v Birmingham

Norwich continued their early march up the Championship table in midweek by sealing a 2-1 win over Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Despite some early losses in the second tier, the Canaries have solidified their squad and have now soared up to second in the standings. Only Sheffield United are higher and have more points on the board than them.

They added a further three points against Birmingham too, with the side turning the fixture around after falling behind.

They conceded via a Scott Hogan finish on 50 minutes but then equalised just over ten minutes later via Andrew Omobamidele. It looked like the fixture would be ending level, only for Onel Hernandez to come off the bench and seal the win in injury time at the end of the game.

Here then, are three things we clearly learnt about Norwich after their Championship victory.

1. Marcelino Nunez might be Norwich’s best signing of the window

Even though the player didn’t get on the scoresheet, Nunez was arguably the best player on the field against Birmingham.

When you look at the work he put in for the Canaries in the centre of the field, he was absolutely pivotal to the side getting something from the game. Whilst others may grab the headlines for their goals or assists, the new signing kept things ticking over and ensured that his team won the battle in the middle.

He created more chances than anyone else with two, completed more dribbles than anyone else with four and won more duels than anyone else with ten. In short, he was solid and did everything you would want from a midfielder – breaking up play, winning the ball for his side and then setting his team off on attacks.

The 22-year-old then could be one of those under the radar players that is absolutely crucial for Norwich this season – especially if he turns that kind of performance in week-in and week-out.

2. Joshua Sargent might be the new Teemu Pukki for the Canaries – even if he didn’t bag a goal

Joshua Sargent has been excellent for Norwich so far during this new Championship campaign with a haul of four goals in just seven Championship games.

When the side were struggling to score early on in the season, it looked like the forward line could be a worry for Dean Smith. The USA man has stepped up to the plate though and is producing the goods for the side and even though he wasn’t on the scoresheet for his club against Birmingham, he was still everything you would want from a striker.

Often, if a striker isn’t on the scoresheet, it can be due to them being isolated or having an off-game perhaps where they go missing. Sargent though arguably could have and should have scored and was still a constant pain in the side of Birmingham during the fixture.

He had the highest xG rate of anyone on the field with 0.43 and had three shots in total with one chance created. Sargent then was still a pest for the Blues defence and still challenged the goalkeeper often – and if he continues to perform that way, the goals will continue to flow for him.

3. Norwich might have had an average Premier League campaign – but they can still dominate teams in the Championship

Norwich have also proven after their Birmingham win that they can dominate teams and grind out results in the Championship still, even after a campaign away in the Premier League.

Norwich, according to the xG stats at least, deserved their win and deserved to come away with the three points even if they left it late to claim them. They dominated possession, having a 66% share of it, and had more shots, shots on target, passes and successful dribbles.

In short, the Canaries were the better team even if they only bagged that win in injury time. It shows that the side are able to grab games by the scruff of the neck and try and dominate their opponents – and even if it doesn’t go exactly to plan, they can grind out a win and keep going until the very end of a fixture.