3 things we clearly learnt about Norwich City after their 2-1 victory v Huddersfield

Norwich City were able to pick up their first win of the season last night as they overcame Huddersfield Town winning 2-1.

Having drawn their first two games of the season before losing to Hull City at the weekend, the Canaries will no doubt be very glad to have their first three points under their belt.

The task now is for Dean Smith’s side to keep the momentum going and have a run of good results, especially if they want to be up there at the end of the season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Canaries after last night’s win.

Sargent and Sinani have a part to play

Dean Smith mixed up his team last night and brought in both Josh Sargent and Daniel Sinani following an injury that causes Teemu Pukki to miss out.

This was a decision that paid off quickly as Sargent put the Canaries ahead just six minutes into the game with Sinani providing the assist.

Ten minutes later Sinani got a goal of his own which put the team 2-0 ahead early.

This was Sinani’s first league start this season and Sargent’s second but it looks as though both players could be able to have an impact for their side this year.

They can get right into it

Both goals being scored in the first 20 minutes seems to be a rarity for Norwich this season with them not having scored before half time in any of their league games prior to this.

However, by getting into the game early they helped themselves create a distance between themselves and Huddersfield which clearly worked for them and allowed them the space and time to relax and focus on the ball.

This shows us that the Canaries have the ability to get straight into a game and give themselves that early advantage and that is something that we need to see them show again going forward if they want a successful season.

Therefore, as they prepare to face Millwall this weekend, they need to be focused on trying to get an early goal giving them momentum.

They need to keep intensity high

Whilst Norwich will be pleased to have gained their first three points of the season, considering Huddersfield went down to ten men in the 48th minute, to come away without a clean sheet feels a bit of a disappointment.

The Canaries didn’t concede until the 81st minute so whilst it showed little threat, especially as they had a man advantage, it certainly meant that for the final ten minutes or so they had to be really solid and careful to make sure they didn’t drop two points at the end.

Considering the team had been in the game since the start and had an energetic start, you can understand why they may have been tired towards the end of the game.

However, going forward, they need to make sure they can keep both their intensity and their standards high throughout the game ensuring they don’t give away any silly goals.