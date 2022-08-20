3 things we clearly learnt about Norwich City after their 2-0 win v Millwall

Norwich City made it back-to-back wins in the Championship in victory over Millwall under the lights at Carrow Road on Friday.

Josh Sargent will take the plaudits with a brace of composed finishes as the Canaries climbed to fifth in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s second tier action.

Dean Smith was under pressure heading into this week after an unconvincing opening trio of league games, but picking up six points against Huddersfield Town and the Lions will have supporters believing again that they can bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Norwich after their 2-0 win v Millwall…

Sargent has arrived

Sargent endured a difficult acclimatisation period in English football last season as the Canaries were unceremoniously dumped out of the top-flight.

The 22-year-old scored just twice and did not carry a significant attacking threat as the goals dried up in the attacking third.

Three goals in a week will work wonders for his confidence, and the brace to keep the points in Norfolk was very well-taken.

Particularly the second goal would have pleased his manager, a direct counter-attack that involved a lot of endeavour from Sargent, ending in a cool side-footed finish having been slotted in by Kieran Dowell.

Sinani a key asset

Seven goals and five assists for Huddersfield last season saw Danel Sinani prove himself at Championship level, and amid intense competition for places at Carrow Road, the Luxembourg international is indispensable at the moment.

The 25-year-old has come up with a goal and two assists in just two league starts for the club this season, and some intricate combination play with Dowell and Sargent on the edge of the Millwall box brought the opener on Friday evening.

Bartosz Bialkowski may have been disappointed to concede at his near post, but the play that brought the shooting opportunity was right out of the top drawer.

Defence still not the finished article

A welcome first clean sheet of the season arrived against the Lions, but it was still not as convincing as Smith may have hoped.

Shaun Hutchinson and Benik Afobe had chances to work Tim Krul but miscued their efforts, and Tyler Burey was able to dribble into dangerous areas with relative ease.

They are a work in progress defensively, and unless the attacking process continues to stay strong they could come unstuck in the next few weeks.