3 things we clearly learnt about Norwich City after their 1-1 draw with Reading

Norwich City missed out on the opportunity to move to the top of the Championship standings yesterday as they were held to a draw by Reading.

The Canaries opened the scoring at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the 50th minute as Grant Hanley slotted an effort past Royals goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Reading responded to this minor setback by levelling proceedings as Jeff Hendricks fired home from the edge of the box.

Andrew Omobamidele went close to scoring what would have been a winning goal for Norwich as his header narrowly missed the target.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Norwich after their 1-1 draw with Reading…

Norwich’s work on attacking set-pieces is starting to bear fruit

Following his side’s display against Reading, Grant Hanley confirmed in an interview with BBC Radio Norfolk that Norwich have been working on attacking set-pieces with coach Allan Russell.

The Canaries scored from one corner and could have found the back of the net from Danel Sinani’s delivery in the second-half as Omobamidele headed wide.

By continuing to find new ways to exploit opposition defences, Norwich will bolster their chances of achieving a great deal of success in this division.

The Canaries must be looking to build upon their recent away displays in their upcoming fixtures

Since suffering defeats in their opening two away league games, Norwich have stepped up their performances on their travels.

Under the guidance of head coach Dean Smith, the Canaries have accumulated an impressive total of 10 points from their last four away matches.

Set to travel to Vicarage Road and Bramall Lane later this month, Norwich ought to be looking to build upon their recent upturn in form by securing positive results against Watford and Sheffield United who are currently top of the Championship standings.

Smith may find it beneficial to freshen up his attacking options this weekend

Whilst Smith may not be tempted to make too many alterations to his side for the club’s clash with Preston North End this weekend, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to freshen up his attacking options.

Whereas Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent are expected to feature at Carrow Road, Aaron Ramsey could potentially make way for Onel Hernandez or Sinani.

Ramsey has failed to provide a direct goal contribution in his last three appearances for Norwich despite starting in all of these fixtures.

