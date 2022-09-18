3 things we clearly learnt about Norwich City after their 1-1 draw vs West Brom

Norwich City’s excellent winning streak ended against West Brom yesterday, although they did pick up a point against the Baggies as the game finished 1-1.

After a tough start, Dean Smith’s side have started to find their feet in recent weeks and they battled back from a Dara O’Shea goal to secure a draw thanks to Sam Byram’s second half effort.

The result leaves the Canaries second in the table, three points behind Sheffield United who lead the way in the Championship.

So, after ten games it has been a good start for the Yellows and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the clash…

They’re capable of grinding out results

Even though it wasn’t a brilliant performance from the hosts, they picked up a point against a West Brom side that are talented on paper, even if they’re struggling.

During the six-game winning spell, Norwich haven’t always been at their best, so it’s pleasing in a way that they’re still capable of getting results.

In such a competitive league, it’s always good to be able to grind out points.

Improvements can be made

However, yesterday was another example of how there is still room for improvement with this Norwich side.

On paper, Smith is working with a hugely talented group but the fact is that the performances aren’t matching that – even if they are picking up results.

It will now be down to the boss to try and help this side to build an identity and style in the coming weeks.

They have goals from all over the pitch

Finally, we’ll end on a positive, which should be the overall feeling considering Norwich’s position.

With Byram getting on the scoresheet yesterday, he became the ninth different scorer for the Canaries this season, which is very impressive.

It’s a very good for the side to know that they aren’t totally reliant on one player to get the goals.