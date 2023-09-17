Norwich City find themselves fourth in the Championship table following their 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The only goal of the contest came late on in the first half when Jack Stacey struck his first goal for the club following his summer arrival from Bournemouth.

There were certainly some nervy moments in the second half on the defensive end of things for the hosts, but they resisted Stoke's chances and pressure to win a vital three points.

Let's take a look at THREE things we learned about the Canaries in their latest success on home soil.

Shane Duffy may have been Norwich's most important summer signing

Over the summer months, David Wagner set out to add to his Norwich squad and there was seemingly a real focus on bringing experienced players in with know-how of the Championship and winning promotion to the Premier League.

Ashley Barnes had just starred for Burnley in 2022-23 and was signed up and goalscorer Stacey was another that has been in the top flight with Bournemouth.

Another experienced figure to be added to Wagner's defensive options was that of Shane Duffy, with the 57-cap Republic of Ireland international, who has been an ever-present in the starting 11 since his arrival.

Eyebrows were perhaps raised in August when Andrew Omobamidele was kept out of the starting 11 by Wagner, but Duffy is more-than proving his worth alongside Ben Gibson at the back.

Against Stoke, Duffy was a colossus in defence and contributed with three tackles, two interceptions, four clearances and one block, according to WhoScored, just typifying his importance in Wagner's starting 11.

Whilst there isn't much youth at the heart of Norwich's defence right now, Duffy is proving that experience and know-how can get you a long way in the Championship.

Adam Idah may need to drop out of the starting line-up v Leicester

With Josh Sargent out injured for a number of months, it is up to Norwich's other attackers to step up to the place in the American's absence.

After a goal and assist against Huddersfield a few games ago, Adam Idah has been selected to start alongside Ashley Barnes, who occupies a withdrawn role, but the Republic of Ireland international hasn't been all that impressive in his appearances against Rotherham and now Stoke.

Wednesday night's fixture with Leicester may give Wagner the chance to give new loan signing Ui-jo Hwang a starting berth, wshilst there's also the scope to let Barnes lead the line, push Gabriel Sara forward and bring a midfielder such as Liam Gibbs or Adam Forshaw into the engine room.

Przemysław Płacheta has given David Wagner something to think about

With Dimitris Giannoulis the first-choice left-back of Wagner, the expectation was that Sam McCallum would be the understudy.

However, his absence from the 20-man squad this weekend was interesting, and in the second half Polish winger Przemysław Płacheta was brought on for Giannoulis in a like-for-like swap.

Whilst he was brought to the club as an out-and-out winger, Płacheta started at left-back against QPR in the EFL Cup and played there again for half an hour against the Potters and did reasonably well, which may now put him ahead of McCallum in the pecking order.

And Wagner has already hinted that the Pole is high in his plans following the victory, so we could see him and Giannoulis battling it out for a starting spot.