3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall during their 2-1 win against Hull City

Millwall moved to within a point and a position of the Championship play-offs yesterday afternoon, courtesy of a 2-1 home victory over Hull City.

Strikes from Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw opened up a two-goal advantage for the Lions, with Tom Eaves’ 87th minute goal to halve the deficit inflicted pressure going into the last few moments of the game.

Looking to capitalise on Birmingham City’s dire situation next up, the Lions will be eager to get straight into that clash.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Millwall during their 2-1 victory vs Hull…

From outsiders to genuine contenders

With their play-off-chasing counterparts showing signs of slowing down in recent weeks, Millwall have transformed themselves from outsiders to genuine contenders for a top-six spot.

Now sitting a point outside the play-off positions, and possessing two favourable games coming up, the Lions will be fancying their chances.

Millwall have picked up 28 points from their last 14 games to help them take steps towards the top-six spots and are starting to see the rewards from their strong form.

You make your own luck

It was Millwall who dominated the early exchanges, moving the ball well and winning their individual duels more often than not.

Unable to make their first-half pressure count, the Lions opened the scoring rather fortuitously, when Richard Smallwood’s clearance ricocheted off Malone’s boot outside of the area with the ball blasting away to the bottom corner.

It was a deserved opener but was scored with the luck on the Lions’ side.

Tom Bradshaw continues to grow in influence

Tom Bradshaw repaid the faith put in him by Rowett to include him from the start, by scoring yet another vital goal, whilst putting in another strong display.

The 29-year-old netted what was his eighth league goal of the campaign with his excellent curling strike in the 55th minute, with Bradshaw scoring at a rate of a goal every 139 minutes this season.

The experienced forward combined well with Tyler Burey and his other more advanced players, proving why he is still an important part of the Championship club.