3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their defeat v Bournemouth

Millwall’s Championship season ended in defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Running out 1-0 winners late on, AFC Bournemouth edged the match, condemning Gary Rowett’s side to a ninth-placed finish in the second tier.

Millwall needed to take all three points to give themselves any hope of making the play-offs, but failed to do so.

Here, we’ve picked out three things we learnt about Millwall after their defeat.

Results didn’t go their way

As it turned out, it would not have mattered if Millwall had won at Bournemouth anyway.

Even taking all three points at the Vitality Stadium would not have been enough for a top six finish.

The teams above them they needed to slip up did not, with both Sheffield United and Luton winning on the final day.

That may be a crumb of comfort for Gary Rowett and his side, who surely would feel even worse if a win on Saturday would have taken them into the top six.

Wallace on the way out?

At the full time whistle, winger Jed Wallace could be seen applauding the travelling Millwall supporters and looked emotional doing so.

There has been a suggestion that this was him saying goodbye, given the speculation over his future.

It certainly seemed that way, with the winger out of contract come the end of June.

Wallace may well have played his last game in a Millwall shirt.

Big summer ahead

Speaking after the match, Gary Rowett confirmed it was a big summer for the club, with the likes of Benik Afobe, Dan Ballard, and Oli Burke returning to their parent clubs, and Jed Wallace potentially leaving on a free.

It may well be that some of those players are in a Millwall shirt next season, but that remains to be seen.

After the match, Rowett confirmed he was set to discuss the club’s plans moving forward with the hierarchy at The Den.

Millwall generally aren’t big spenders in the division, so it will certainly see how they try to kick on this summer.