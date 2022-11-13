3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 4-2 win v Preston North End

Millwall signed off before the FIFA World Cup break in style on Saturday afternoon as they defeated top half rival Preston North End 4-2 at Deepdale.

The Lions were clinical as they hit the back of the net with four out of their five shots, putting a wasteful Lilywhites to the sword on their own turf.

Zian Flemming was the match-winner after scoring his first hat-trick in English football, with the Dutchman scoring two goals early in the first half and then completing the treble after the interval.

Preston-born Charlie Cresswell completed the victory with less than 20 minutes to go, although it wasn’t plain sailing for Gary Rowett’s side as they did concede a two-goal lead before half-time.

It was still a successful trip to Lancashire for the Londoners though as they sit in sixth position in the Championship going into the three-week break from club action – let’s look at THREE things we learnt about them.

Flemming is worth every penny and more

Millwall broke their transfer record in the summer to sign Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard of the Eredivisie, and after taking a few weeks to acclimatise to Championship football, the Dutchman is proving to be worth every penny of the £1.7 million the Lions paid for his services.

Starting in the number 10 role, Flemming held off the North End defence with his strength to expertly finish in the fourth minute, and then he cleverly fired a free-kick under the PNE wall from around 20 yards out to double his tally and Millwall’s advantage.

And in the second half with the game poised at 2-2, Flemming collected a Danny McNamara cross at the back post, neatly skinned Jordan Storey before sliding the ball beyond Freddie Woodman for a third time in the afternoon.

It was a clinical performance from the 24-year-old, who extended his seasonal goal tally to eight in 17 outings, and he’s proving to be a major player for Rowett and Millwall.

Tactical flexibility is key

In recent weeks, Rowett has moved to a 4-2-3-1 as opposed to the 3-5-2 that he has decided to utilise for most of his time at The Den, and it has worked a charm for the most part.

Once again they had a bright start in that formation against PNE, but at 2-2 they were being outplayed by the Lilywhites in the early part of the second half, which is why they withdrew George Honeyman, brought Scott Malone on and matched North End’s 3-5-2 formation.

That worked wonders as only changing one player allowed them to seamlessly go from one formation to a completely different one, eventually winning the game 4-2 and being able to see it out with a more solid defence – it proved that Rowett’s tactical nous is second-to-none.

Mitchell does have a creative side

Academy graduate Billy Mitchell is one of the runners of the Millwall side who will battle and fight for the badge, but one thing he does lack is goal contributions.

He played 42 times in the Championship last season without notching one and despite going without one yet again against PNE, it was his defence-splitting pass that led to Flemming’s hat-trick goal.

Mitchell found Danny McNamara bursting down the right, whose low cross then ended up at the feet of Flemming, who of course cleverly supplied the finish.

Millwall fans will want to see more of that Mitchell creativity for the rest of the season – his main role is to break up play in the middle of the park but he could be a real all-rounder.