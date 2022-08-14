3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 3-2 victory over Coventry City

Millwall produced an impressive second-half comeback to secure all three points in their showdown with Coventry City yesterday at The Den.

The Sky Blues opened the scoring in the second minute as Kyle McFadzean fired home.

Matt Godden then doubled Coventry’s advantage before Jake Cooper pulled a goal back for Millwall.

Following the break, George Honeyman levelled proceedings from close range.

Coventry were then reduced to ten men as Gustavo Hamer was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Tyler Burey.

George Saville netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 85th minute as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Millwall will be looking to build upon this triumph when they face Swansea City on Tuesday.

Here, we have decided to reflect on yesterday’s game by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 3-2 win over Coventry…

Gary Rowett’s side need to improve when it comes to defending crosses

When you consider that both of Coventry’s goals yesterday came from crosses, Millwall unquestionably need to improve when it comes to this particular facet of their game.

Whereas the Sky Blues’ second effort was expertly converted by Godden, the Lions should have done a lot better with the first goal as McFadzean was unmarked in the area.

By working on this in training, Millwall may be able to avoid making the same mistakes in their upcoming league games.

Millwall have the character to maintain a push for a play-off place this season

Having conceded twice in the opening stages of the games, Millwall could have quite easily slipped to a defeat in front of their fans.

However, the Lions demonstrated a tremendous amount of character to get back into this match and eventually secure victory.

In order for a club to maintain a push for a play-off place in the Championship, they will need to overcome hurdles and Millwall demonstrated yesterday that they certainly have the right attitude to fight for a top-six finish.

Honeyman’s presence could prove to be key for the Lions as they aim to achieve success

A stand-out performer for Millwall yesterday, Honeyman demonstrated that he is more than capable of making a difference at this level.

As well as scoring the Lions’ equaliser, the attacking midfielder provided four key passes and completed three tackles as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.15.

Providing that Honeyman maintains his fitness over the course of the current campaign, he could potentially play a key role for the Lion as they aim to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship.