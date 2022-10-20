3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 3-0 win v Watford

Millwall earned an emphatic victory on Wednesday night over Watford.

The Lions came out on top with a convincing 3-0 scoreline against the Hornets to move into 8th place in the Championship table.

A hat trick courtesy of Tom Bradshaw proved to be the decisive factor between the two sides.

All of his goals came in a first half flourish that lasted only 25 minutes to seal an impressive and important three points for Gary Rowett’s side.

Here we look at three things we clearly learned about Millwall following their win over Slaven Bilic’s men…

Ruthless Bradshaw

It was a season-defining performance from Bradshaw to seal a first half hat trick of goals.

The strikes were taken so well, and shows what he is truly capable of.

The first required great technique to make the most of the space left by the Watford keeper on his far post, with the second and third showing great striker’s instincts to get into the right place at the right time.

If he could perform this well consistently it would really take his game to another level and really boost Millwall’s promotion credentials.

Set piece threat

Two of the three goals came from set pieces, with Millwall players working hard to make sure the ball remained a threat even after the first ball mounted to little.

Ryan Bennett worked his way well with the ball to open up space for a square pass which led to Bradshaw’s second.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Millwall players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did Mahlon Romeo ever score a goal for Millwall? Yes No

And Bradshaw himself ensured he had the space to get a shot away, and his disguise on the direction secured a smart third goal.

This was a great team performance in which the players worked extremely hard to seal all three points, as was embodied by how they competed for second balls to create a set piece threat.

Defensive masterclass

Given Watford’s many attacking talents, limiting them to just one shot on target all game was incredibly impressive.

The visitors did hit the post with their best chance of the game, but this came in stoppage time and well after the match had ultimately been decided.

This was another area in which Millwall simply looked far more sharper than their opponents, with the togetherness of this squad evident by their willingness to sprint for the ball even in the dying stages, at 3-0 up.