3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 2-0 defeat v Burnley

Burnley rose to third place in the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win over Millwall at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

Gary Rowett got a reaction in an attacking sense from the Lions’ disappointing loss to Reading at the weekend, but they were overwhelmed by the Clarets’ attacking quality and will be working on a lot of things ahead of hosting Steve Morison’s Cardiff City on Saturday.

Millwall have now drawn a blank in their last three Championship outings, with the side unsurprisingly feeling the absence of Jed Wallace in their attacking contingent.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Millwall following their 2-0 defeat to the Clarets…

Flemming is a dead ball threat

Summer signing Zian Flemming tested Arijanet Muric with an audacious strike from a free kick.

The Dutchman is yet to open his account in English football but is certainly one to watch from free kicks around 25 yards from goal in the coming weeks.

The Lions have been very dangerous from crosses into the box from set pieces in the last couple of seasons, but Flemming will be keen to show that he can worry keepers from a range of angles.

Bialkowski remains vital

Bartosz Bialkowski has been a revelation at Millwall in the last few seasons, winning the club’s Player of the Season award on multiple occasions and proving to be one of the best shot-stoppers in the Championship.

That was clear for all to see at Turf Moor, as the 35-year-old directly contributed to the scoreline staying as low as it did.

He may have been disappointed with the second goal, finished off excellently Jay Rodriguez, but on a night where the Clarets were afforded shots on goal at will, 2-0 was a respectable scoreline considering the chances that Burnley had to test Bialkowski.

They can be overwhelmed against the best sides in the division

Burnley imposed themselves on the game unlike many sides in the Championship would have been able to.

Not only having just under 70% possession, but creating chances equating to 3.9 expected goals (xG), as per Wyscout, against a team as well drilled out of possession as Millwall.

The Lions have put together play-off pushes in the past, but against the teams in and around the summit of the division they are still struggling to assert themselves as they can against the majority of other opponents at the level.