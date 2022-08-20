3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 2-0 defeat to Norwich

It was a disappointing night for Millwall on Friday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Following a goalless first-half, a double from Josh Sargent after the break – the second of which left Millwall boss Gary Rowett far from happy – was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

That saw Millwall suffer their second league defeat of the season, leaving them with seven points from five games, and Rowett, with plenty to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Millwall from their defeat to Norwich, right here.

They have learned from recent poor starts

Despite the defeat, Millwall can certainly take heart from the way things played out at the start of the game.

In each of their previous three matches, the Lions had found themselves 2-0 down within half an hour of the game kicking off.

That though, was not the case this time around, with Millwall looking much more solid at the back in the early stages, despite coming under plenty of Norwich pressure, and that should provide more encouragement with regards to the early foundations they can lay in games going forward.

Squad depth appears promising

Millwall manager Gary Rowett made three changes from his side’s 2-2 draw at Swansea, with Shaun Hutchinson, George Savilla and Ryan Leonard replacing Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, with all three dropping to the bench.

Being able to call on that range of players does seem to highlight the depth throughout the Lions’ squad, with all more than capable of making an effective impact at this level.

With Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw also coming in on the bench, Millwall’s attack looks set to be boosted by increasing options in the coming weeks as well, meaning there is reason for the Lions to be optimistic when looking ahead.

There may still be a gulf to the top contenders

Following their performances last season, and a promising transfer window, Millwall were being talked up by some as potential dark horses for a play-off spot.

However, since the start of the campaign, the two defeats suffered by Rowett’s side have been relatively comfortable 2-0 defeats to last season’s play-off semi-finalists Sheffield United, and now newly relegated Norwich.

With that in mind, it seems there may be some work to do for Millwall, if they are going to produce the results needed to challenge those who will also be expect to compete for a place in the Premier League this season.