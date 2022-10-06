3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 1-1 draw v Rotherham United

Millwall would have been frustrated not to come away with more than just at point from Rotherham United on Wednesday evening.

That said, the Lions should reflect on a positive performance that takes them closer to picking up their first competitive away win since early March.

A reckless challenge from Jake Cooper, despite initiating minimal contact with Ben Wiles, led to an early penalty for the Millers, Dan Barlaser’s strike squirmed in after George Long got good contact on it to get the Matt Taylor era up and running at the New York Stadium, before a Zian Flemming screamer saw the Lions recover to a 1-1 scoreline at the break.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 1-1 draw v Rotherham…

Attacking improvement

The Millers are not the toughest away day in the calendar, so Gary Rowett would have expected Millwall to create more in the final third, but they did impose themselves in the second half very well.

Tom Bradshaw will have been disappointed not to score the winner, after narrowly missing the target with two very good chances, but on the whole, it was a pleasing performance from the frontline.

Certainly, one to build on when they host manager-less Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Defensive solidity restored

Outside of a rush of blood from Jake Cooper in the opening exchanges it was close to a perfect defensive display from the visitors.

Rotherham’s only shot on target in the match came from the penalty and the Lions responded very well to going behind so early on.

Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson have been reliable performers for Millwall for some years now, and with a bottom half standard forward line based on individual quality, the trio will be crucial in the club’s efforts to climb back into the top half.

Zian Flemming has arrived

Flemming arrived for big money and a lot of expectation in the summer, with the 24-year-old challenged with filling Jed Wallace’s shoes.

On Wednesday evening he looked capable of achieving that feat and levelled proceedings with an incredible long range strike.

In the second period he pinged a free kick off of the bar and looked like a player who could play a key role in Rowett’s men climbing the table.

It will be interesting to see if he can back up the display in front of the home faithful on Saturday.