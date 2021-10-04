3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 1-0 win over Barnsley

Millwall left it late but earned a second consecutive 1-0 victory on Saturday to further fuel their top six aspirations this season.

With just one win from their opening nine outings, the Lions’ credentials to compete in the top half of the table were in doubt with them being touted as the draw specialists.

The fine margins have remained present but goals from Jed Wallace and Murray Wallace have snatched six points in less than a week to fire Gary Rowett’s men up the table.

They will have tougher pairs of fixtures than Bristol City and Barnsley in the calendar but Millwall’s defensive resolve can never be in question with the South Londoners firmly looking at ruffling some feathers in the top half.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 1-0 win over Barnsley…

It is on…

The Lions flirted with a play-off push at points last term but were not able to build a consistent enough run to challenge.

With the platform provided by an excellent rearguard the foundations are there to really push on after the international break.

The front three of Jed Wallace, Sheyi Ojo and Benik Afobe are still yet to catch fire but if they do the Lions could begin to sweep teams aside. So strong from set pieces in attack and defence Millwall are likely to fall on the right side of the fine margins more often than not this term.

Bialkowski crucial

Only a true Millwall fan will get these 27 Lions quiz questions correct

1 of 27 In what year were Millwall formed? 1884 1880 1889 1885

Behind every good backline is a competent glovesman and Millwall certainly have that in Bartosz Bialkowski.

The 34-year-old has pipped Jed Wallace to the Lions’ Player of the Year Award in recent years and continues to be one of the best shot stoppers in the division. So commanding in his area and an intimidating proposition for opposition attackers the one-time Poland international is getting better with age.

Bialkowski pulled off a couple of key saves at Oakwell particularly in the first half and played a huge hand in the side being able to take all three points late on.

Set pieces

Five of the Lions’ 11 goals in the league this season have come from set pieces. That is a concerning reliance when you think about chance creation from open play but it can be the difference between mid table and a play-off push come the end of the season.

Jed Wallace’s dead ball abilities are outstanding and with the likes of Matt Smith, Jake Cooper and Murray Wallace attacking crosses it is not a surprise to see the ball hitting the back of net.

Rowett’s men are on the charge now and Murray Wallace’s momentum building 88th minute winner on Saturday could be a sign of things to come.