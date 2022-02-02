3 things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 0-0 draw v Preston

Millwall missed an opportunity to climb into the top half of the Championship when they were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End on Tuesday evening.

The Lions who would have been buoyant from their 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend really struggled to create chances against Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites.

North End managed to stay a point the Lions’ superior after their trip to South London having only lost one in eight in the league since Lowe was appointed.

Ollie Burke could not replicate the influence he had in his eye-catching Lions debut at the weekend and was replaced by Jed Wallace with just after an hour gone.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Millwall after their 0-0 draw with Preston…

Firm base remains

From open play Millwall capped an exemplary defensive display, they limited North End to just four shots in the entire match and kept Emil Riis extremely quiet after the Dane had scored three goals in his last two games heading into the matchup.

Shaun Hutchinson clumsily gave away a second half penalty for grappling at a corner but the Lilywhites failed to capitalise as Ben Whiteman saw his precise effort bounce back off the post.

Millwall have been able to lean on a solid defensive process since Gary Rowett arrived at the club and that does not look to have changed after the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Jed Wallace still the main man

Mason Bennett and Burke grabbed the headlines in the impressive victory over the Baggies, however they were not able to repeat that performance and Wallace was the standout Millwall attacker despite only coming on as a substitute.

In 33 minutes, Wallace completed three dribbles, as per Wyscout, and was able to lift the Millwall attack by carrying the ball into more advanced areas than had been possible before his introduction.

With his contract up at the end of the season, the Lions may have to fill a sizeable creative hole in the summer but before then it would appear that Wallace will be relied upon to spearhead their attacking contingent for the remainder of the season.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Millwall players ever played for West Ham?

1 of 28 1) Nadjim Abdou Yes No

Play-off hopes over?

Millwall have flirted with the play-off places at times in recent years and this season has been no different.

Rowett’s men had firmly positioned themselves in the top six chasing pack, but with Wallace’s untimely injury they have fallen to 14th place and have a steep eight point gap to overcome if they are to realise their top six hopes.

With seven sides, with better recent form than the Lions, blocking their path to sixth spot, any involvement in the promotion race towards the business end of the season looks very unlikely at this stage.