3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their win v West Brom

Middlesbrough ran out as 2-1 winners last night against West Bromwich Albion as they came from behind to secure victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Goals from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier earnt Chris Wilder’s men a priceless victory over the struggling Baggies and as a result Steve Bruce stays winless since taking charge of the Black Country outfit.

The result sees Boro sitting in sixth place of the Sky Bet Championship standings with the dream of a return to the Premier League still very much in their sights as we enter the final quarter of the season.

With the games coming thick and fast, the challenge will now be to keep this winning form going in the North East.

Here we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their win v West Brom…

Balogun and Connolly yet to click

The newly formed strike partnership of Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly is yet to really click so far as they continue to be paired together up top by Wilder.

They often failed to adequately link up drawing the first hour of the game and as a result of that, it wasn’t a shock to see both get subbed off at various points of the game.

It will take time for them to develop a good understanding but there is a feeling that their skill sets are a bit to similar to each other.

However it is still early days for this partnership.

Goals from all areas

Goals for McNair and Tavernier underlined once again that this Boro side are capable of getting goals from all over the pitch.

It shows that there is no fear factor when the opportunity arises to take a chance and it will no doubt give them an edge over their play-off rivals.

The challenge for the squad as a whole will be to keep on repeating the trick as they continually go through the final batch of games this season. ]

If they manage to achieve such a feat, they could well be toasting a long awaited return to the top flight before long.

Tavernier on form

The midfielder was in superb form once again for his side and had a hand in both goals on the night.

First he fired in a brilliant low cross that was finished off by McNair to cap off a finely worked team move before he then got himself on the scoresheet with a back post strike.

Indeed it was his first goal since September but at the same time Tavernier looks rejuvenated since Wilder took over and will no doubt have plenty of Premier League sides eyeing him up once more.

He certainly has all the ability to become a key performer for Boro during this run in.