3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their FA Cup win v Man United

Friday night will live long in the Middlesbrough memory after the Teessiders claimed a famous victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Boro weathered United’s first-half storm to go in at the break 1-0 down following Jadon Sancho’s opener.

Matt Crooks scored a second half equaliser as Chris Wilder’s side grew into the game and they had their share of chances after the tie went to extra time.

With neither side able to make a breakthrough, penalties were needed and Boro came out on top to secure their place in the fifth round of the competition.

It was a fantastic evening for everyone linked to the Riverside outfit but what did it tell us about Wilder’s team?

We’ve outlined just that…

They’re not afraid of anyone under Chris Wilder

Old Trafford may not be the fortress it once was but Boro showed last night that they’re not afraid of anyone.

Wilder’s side took a hammering in the first half but they weren’t overwhelmed – refusing to lie down and maintaining their belief that they could get something from the game.

They benefitted from United’s poor finishing but it speaks a huge amount about this Boro squad that they dug in and fought hard before taking their opportunity to level and creating chances to win it.

The confidence was clear to see in the penalty shoot-out and they’ll take that into their upcoming Championship fixtures.

Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly will need more time to settle

Landing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and Brighton forward Aaron Connolly on loan in January looks like fantastic business but it hasn’t really clicked for either since their move to the Riverside.

Building understanding with their teammates is vital and there were signs yesterday that for both players that is still a work in progress.

You’d back forwards of their quality to come good, they may just need a little more time to settle.

The strength in depth Boro have bodes well moving forward

Given the value of United’s squad, it speaks wonders that it was Wilder’s substitutions that had the greater impact on the game.

Duncan Watmore created the equaliser and caused real issues for the hosts’ defenders while Martin Payero’s energy in midfield was an asset as others tired.

It highlighted the strength in depth that Wilder has and that can only be a good thing in the Championship run-in as Boro chase promotion.