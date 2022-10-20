3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 4-1 win v Wigan

Middlesbrough have had a poor start to this season and despite sacking Chris Wilder, they are still yet to appoint a new manager.

Interim boss Leo Percovich has been hard at work with his side but two losses in their previous three games have shown there was still a lot of work to be done.

However, last night the Teessiders come out victorious with a massive 4-1 win against Wigan Athletic, which has taken them out of the relegation zone

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about Boro following last night’s victory…

They are slowly progressing

Boro won their first game under the management of Percovich and although they didn’t beat Blackburn, there were signs of growth within the team and the performance.

It must be hard for the interim boss because as far as he is aware he is working with the side on a day-by-day, match-to-match basis, and therefore he is trying to give them quick changes to implement rather than a long-term process.

However, last night’s game showed us that this is paying off and his side are clearly showing some sides of progress which should now only be increased with this result providing confidence.

The key for Boro now under whoever is in charge is to make sure that they carry momentum from this result forward to get a run of results.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No

They are a side growing in confidence

We can also see that under the management of Percovich, they are starting to grow in confidence.

Their dominance last night and quality in the final third, with four separate goalscorers finding the net, is proof of that.

Despite having slightly less possession, Boro had 16 shots vs Wigan’s ten with seven on target and Wigan having four.

The three points will be massive for the squad, who look to be growing in confidence.

There is still plenty of fight in the dressing room

It was Wigan who scored first in this game with Will Keane bagging the opener in the 34th minute.

Based on Boro’s season so far, this will have no doubt been a panic moment for large parts of the fanbase.

However, Middlesbrough got their equaliser just ten minutes later before taking control of the game in the second half.

Their comeback is proof that there is still plenty of fight left in the dressing room, which is certainly good news for the new manager.