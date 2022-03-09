3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 4-1 loss v Sheffield United

Middlesbrough were blown away by Sheffield United last night as Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane ended in a 4-1 defeat against his former side.

Sander Berge and Billy Sharp scored in quick succession to give the hosts the lead at the break and then Jack Robinson volleyed in a third 14 minutes into the second half.

Folarin Balogun capitalised on Wes Foderingham’s slip to pull one back three minutes later but Morgan Gibbs-White’s stunning between the legs volley put the game beyond doubt with 11 minutes left to play.

The result leaves Boro two points back from the play-offs ahead of their testing trip to Millwall on Saturday.

Before our focus shifts to that game, we’ve outlined three things we clearly learnt from last night’s 4-1 defeat…

Their away struggles continue

It was yet another defeat on the road for Wilder’s team, who have made the Riverside something of a fortress but struggled away from home.

Only Fulham have earned more points at home than Boro this season but away from Teesside, they’ve got the seventh-worst record in the Championship.

They’ve now taken just four points from their last six away games and it’s an issue that you feel they’ll have to solve if they’re to stand any chance of going up this term.

Saturday would be a fantastic time to start but The Den is a difficult place to go and Millwall are the in-form team in the second tier right now so it’s going to be tough.

Folarin Balogun’s goal could be massive

Wilder said after the game that no player from his side “came out of that with a positive” but that’s a little harsh on Balogun.

The Arsenal loanee came off the bench and bagged his first goal for the club two minutes later – capitalising on Foderingham’s mistake and finishing nicely from a tight angle.

He looked lively for Boro in the final half-hour and they have to hope that now he’s off the mark, more goals are going to follow.

Balogun was scoring for fun at age-group level and had plenty of clubs chasing him in January, if he can find form in front of goal it would be massive for the Teessiders.

Joe Lumley’s performances are a cause for concern

It was an evening to forget for goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who parried Sharp’s cross into Marc Bola’s back to allow Berge to tap in the opener and should’ve done much better with Robinson’s volley.

The 27-year-old has had some impressive moments in a Boro shirt but, as we also saw against his former club QPR, he can be prone to mistakes.

With the play-offs potentially on the horizon and some high-pressure games coming up, Lumley’s performances are a cause for concern.