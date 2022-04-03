3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 4-0 victory v Peterborough

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough travelled to now bottom of the league Peterborough United yesterday and came away victorious with a 4-0 win.

Marcus Tavernier put Boro ahead in the 26th minute with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the area.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun doubled his side’s advantage at the start of the second half with a close range shot before Josh Coburn scored in similar fashion on 82 minutes. Duncan Watmore was able to top the day off with a 90th minute goal for his side.

The win has left Middlesbrough fifth in the league therefore sitting in the play-off spots and they will be hoping they can carry some of the momentum from yesterday forward.

Here, we look at three things we learnt about Chris Wilder’s side after their victory.

They don’t just rely on one person to score goals

One of the strengths in Chris Wilder’s team is the fact they don’t just rely on one person to score them goals.

The fact they had a different goal scorer for every goal yesterday and two other players providing assists shows the strength Middlesbrough have throughout the team.

This is especially useful for Wilder with games coming thick and fast in the end of season run due to his side’s impressive FA Cup run.

With eight games to play in just over a month, there is a chance that one of Wilder’s men may pick up an injury. However, if they did it wouldn’t be the end of the world for Boro as they have other players who can do the same job.

Of course they will be hoping they can go injury free until the end of the season but this potentially puts Boro ahead of other teams in the way that they don’t have to rely on one person to score all their goals.

3-5-2 provides them with support at both ends

Chris Wilder has opted for a 3-5-2 formation for his team this season and it seems to be working well for him as his midfield are able to provide support to both the attackers and the defenders in the side.

Middlesbrough have scored nine goals in their five previous games with a range of goal scorers including players from the midfield.

However they have also kept a clean sheet in three of their last fives games too showing that even though they only have three at the back, they’re not unsupported.

With this formation, Wilder is able to adapt his team to suit how his opponents play which puts the favour in his side’s corner.

Chris Wilder knows his best team

At this stage in the season you would expect so but despite many teams opting to switch players in and out based on their opponents, it seems Wilder is fairly sure of his best line-up given the exception of possibly switching a midfielder.

This is another really helpful thing for Middlesbrough as it helps them build consistently as they have a solid idea of who is going to be in the team week in, week out.

This allows members of the squad to get used to playing with one another and be able to link up well on the pitch through practice.

Furthermore, if these foundations are in place now then next season they’ll already feel like they have a strong starting place as the players will be used to one another and know how they each play.