3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 3-2 defeat vs Barnsley

Middlesbrough fell to a 3-2 defeat at Barnsley yesterday, which meant they failed to move into the play-off places as a result.

Chris Wilder’s men secured an impressive comeback victory against West Brom in the week, so they went to Oakwell as firm favourites against a Tykes side that are in the relegation zone.

However, Boro couldn’t get going and they were made to pay for a slow start as they were two down within 16 minutes and the hosts added a third after the break.

The Teesside outfit did rally but it ultimately ended in defeat and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the loss…

The defence need to improve

Every manager seems to moan about conceding goals that were avoidable, but Wilder was certainly justified in saying that yesterday.

His side were weak defensively and he was very critical of the back three, whilst keeper Joe Lumley didn’t convince once again. The stakes are high for Boro in the next few months and they need to cut out the sloppy mistakes that cost them at Barnsley.

The away form is a worry

Defeat at Oakwell means Wilder’s side have now not won in four on the road, including three defeats in that period, which is a bit of a worrying trend.

They are a different animal at the Riverside Stadium, with Boro on a seven-game winning streak on their own turf, but that may not be enough if they continue dropping points away from home.

Whether it’s a tactical tweak or a change in personnel, Wilder may have to try something to bring improvements.

Riley McGree was missed

A major positive in the win over Albion was the performance of Riley McGree, with the midfielder starring in his first start since joining.

But, a slight calf issue meant the Australian wasn’t risked against the Tykes and he was sorely missed, as Boro failed to control the game and were second best for large parts.