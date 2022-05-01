3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 3-1 win over Stoke

Middlesbrough kept their Championship play-off hopes alive on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Stoke 3-1 at The Riverside Stadium.

Things started well for the hosts, who took the lead when Matt Crooks latched onto Jonny Howson’s through ball, before firing home a deflected effort from just inside the area with 20 minutes on the clock.

Minutes later, things would get better for ‘Boro, as a Howson free-kick from the left was headed into his own net by Stoke midfielder Lewis Baker.

With ‘Boro taking that 2-0 lead into half time, Chris Wilder’s side secured all three points with 18 minutes of normal time remaining, when Dael Fry’s header down from a corner fell to an aler Crooks, who volleyed in his second of the game.

Despite a late Nick Powell consolation for Stoke, that was enough to secure all three points for ‘Boro, who go into the final day of the regular season seventh in the Championship table, two points behind sixth placed Sheffield United.

That will give Wilder plenty to think about heading into his side’s final game of the regular season at Preston on Saturday, so we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Middlesbrough from that win over Stoke, right here.

Matt Crooks’ return proves a timely one

One player who will certainly have enjoyed his individual performance for Middlesbrough on Saturday, is Matt Crooks.

Returning after three games out through suspension, the midfielder got himself on the scoresheet twice to ensure ‘Boro claimed maximum points, and became the first player to reach double figures for league goals for the club this season.

Given much has been made about their lack of a prolific goalscorer over the course of the campaign, that impact from Crooks will be a welcome one, with the 28-year-old showing strong and potentially vital attacking instinct to get himself in the right place at the right time to apply those finishes.

They could be peaking at the right time

It is now back to back wins for Middlesbrough, with victory over Stoke following up their 2-0 triumph over Cardiff in midweek, well and truly bringing their five game winless run to an end.

That is just the sort of momentum they will want going into the final day of the season, when they will have to win to have any chance of breaking into the top six, and with Sheffield United taking on a Fulham side who may still need a win to seal the title, a chance could yet present itself for ‘Boro.

Given they are playing a Preston side who, like and Cardiff and Stoke before them, have had nothing to play for when facing ‘Boro this week, Wilder’s side ought to have some confidence of picking up another vital three points next weekend.

Optimism for next season

Even if Middlesbrough are unable to break into the top six on the final day of the season, they should not too downbeat when looking ahead to their prospects for next season.

‘Boro were nowhere even near the play-offs when Wilder took charge at The Riverside back in November, but have now won 48 points from the 28 league games they have played since that change in manager.

That sort of points ratio would be enough to secure a play-off place in any season if maintained over a full 46-game campaign, meaning there still ought to be confidence that if it is not to be this season, then 2022/23 could be rather different at The Riverside.