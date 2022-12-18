3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 3-1 loss v Burnley

Middlesbrough’s run of three victories in a row came to an end on Saturday afternoon courtesy of league leaders Burnley.

Michael Carrick’s side had taken the lead at Turf Moor courtesy of an early second half goal from Duncan Watmore.

But Boro conceded three in 12 minutes to fall to a 3-1 loss to Vincent Kompany’s side right before Christmas.

A late penalty from Chuba Akpom cracked the crossbar, which summed up the evening for Boro in the end.

The defeat has left Carrick’s team 13th in the table at the halfway mark, still just four points adrift of the play-off places.

Here are three things we learned about Middlesbrough following this latest result to the Clarets…

Not quite the same standard

Burnley’s quality ultimately told in this game, even if things were quite even throughout the 90 minutes.

A potential penalty was turned down at 1-0, and Akpom’s failed conversion at the end stopped Boro from clawing one goal back.

But while Carrick’s side were able to match Burnley in many ways, this game did still highlight that there is a lot of work still to be done to bring this team to the standard of automatic promotion contention.

Carrick should still take positives despite defeat, but Kompany’s team highlighted that this team is still not quite ready to compete at the top of the Championship.

Zack Steffen still an issue

The American keeper has been an issue for Boro all season, but the break for the World Cup was hoped to be a chance for him to reset for the second half of the campaign.

But he was so poor for all three goals conceded this weekend, highlighting that his performances are still a concern for the side.

In particular, the third goal stood out as he could only flap at the ball under minimal pressure.

While the touch did come unexpectedly from his own player, he should still be reacting better to that kind of situation and his failure to do so proved a deflating moment that ended Boro’s chances of salvaging something from the game.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

Manuel Benson afforded too much space

Benson was the key man for Burnley in this game, scoring and assisting one goal as the team turned around Boro’s 1-0 lead.

But Carrick’s side simply gave him too much time and space on the ball, which will always bring such a threatening player into the game like that.

In particular, Ryan Giles was given very little protection from midfield in his defence against the winger, giving him too much to do to stop the 25-year old.

While there aren’t too many players in the division with his quality, this is something the team will need to work on in order to tighten up defensively.