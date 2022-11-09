3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 3-0 win v Blackpool

Middlesbrough made it three unbeaten after they claimed all three points in a 3-0 win against Blackpool last night.

Boro came into this contest on the back of picking up a point in Michael Carrick’s first game in charge at the Riverside Stadium against Bristol City at the weekend.

Carrick, in his short spell in charge, has guided Middlesbrough out of the relegation places and four points clear already. The Boro boss will now be hoping his side can keep looking up and put their disappointing start to this season behind them.

Middlesbrough eased to a comfortable 3-0-win last night against Blackpool, with winger Isaiah Jones getting Boro off the mark 15 minutes in after turning in Marcus Forss’ cross.

As the first half came to a close, Boro started to look edgy, and when the teams returned in the second half, it didn’t take long for Middlesbrough to double their lead, as Forss converted from the penalty spot after being brought down by Chris Maxwell. Carrick’s team sealed the victory when man in form Chuba Akpom scored again.

Middlesbrough already look like a different side under Carrick, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we clearly learnt from last night’s 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Consistency

This was the third game in a row where Carrick kept the same starting XI for a Championship game. Carrick’s only change to his starting 11 is Forss coming in for Muniz Carvalho after their 2-1 defeat to Preston North End in Carrick’s first game in charge.

In Carrick’s United days, he was used to Sir Alex Ferguson picking the same XI over and over again, and this is something that he obviously took on board when he became a football manager.

The Middlesbrough boss will know that he needs his team to start building relationships and a foundation from which they can learn and adapt to what he wants as quickly as possible. Carrick is still getting to know his players, and as long as they keep picking up results and turning out performances like this, he will keep picking the same starting XI.

Quiz: Which British club did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 BRITT ASSOMBALONGA NOTTINGHAM FOREST WATFORD

Confidence

Middlesbrough now look like a team full of confidence, and this can be down to results changing or the change of manager and what Carrick has brought to the club.

A seasoned pro like Carrick understands that having a team full of confidence can take them much further than any work on the training pitch. Where the club was and the position they were in the league, confidence would have been low, and Carrick will have known that if he is to get this team firing, he needs to instil confidence in them.

Again, Carrick played at a club that lived and breathed confidence, and while he is at a different team with different expectations, he will know that if he can get his players playing with confidence, players like Chuba Akpom, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones will come to the forefront.

Akpom a man in form

Last night’s goal from Akpom was his eighth of the season in just 13 Championship appearances. That goal also meant that the 27-year-old has now scored in all four games that Carrick has taken charge of, despite the change of position that Carrick has deployed Akpom in.

Carrick knows any winning side needs a goal scorer at the top end of the pitch and while Forss and Muniz are yet to really fire in front of goal, Akpom seems to have taken on that burden.

The Englishman is on record for producing his best numbers in English football and has stated confidence can do wonders for a player’s career, and it seems the arrival of Carrick has been a turning point in Akpom’s Boro career. If Akpom maintains his goal-scoring abilities, Boro should be able to continue climbing the Championship table.