3 things we clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after their 2-1 win v Luton

Middlesbrough’s resurgence under new boss Michael Carrick continued yesterday afternoon with a 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

It was the away side, though, that took the lead as the full time Championship schedule resumed, with Jordan Clark giving new Luton boss Rob Edwards something to cheer.

Those celebrations were short lived, though, with in-form Boro forward Chuba Akpom levelling things back up just five minutes later.

When Luton Town’s Amari’i Bell saw red in the 72nd minute, you felt there would only be one winner and so it proved to be the case, with Matt Crooks earning the club all three points with his 91st minute goal.

With that said, though, here are three things we learnt about Middlesbrough after the match.

They’ve turned a corner

I think it’s safe to say at this stage that under new boss Michael Carrick, Boro appear to have turned a corner.

In his six league matches so far, the club have won four and only lost the once, which, is remarkable form given their results early this season.

The club now find themselves 12th in the Championship and right back in the thick of the promotion chase, just three points behind sixth place Watford ahead of their match this afternoon.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in a very short space of time.

Crooks continues to be a difference maker

Coming off the bench once again to find a winner yesterday, Matt Crooks continues to be a difference maker for this Boro side.

That isn’t the first time he has came on and had a positive impact in recent weeks.

This was even singled out by Michael Carrick to the press afterwards, with the Boro boss telling the Northern Echo: “He’s a hugely important player for us, Crooksy, I don’t just see him as a substitute.

“I’m sure he doesn’t see himself just as that. Over recent games, he’s come on and made a difference for us. I’ve spoken about it, the squad is so important for us.

“I know it’s easy to say that but sometimes when you’re sitting on the bench or not in the squad and want to be playing it can be a tough place to be. I fully understand that, but there’s a part for everyone to play and that proves it today.

“I thought Duncan and Crooksy when they both came on made an impact.”

Akpom’s fine form and contract situation

After looking like leaving the club in the summer, Chuba Akpom’s turnaround at the Riverside Stadium of late has been remarkable.

After another goal yesterday, his tally for the season is up to nine, with six goals and one assist in his last eight matches.

Is that form he can keep up? If he can, he can be a huge asset for Middlesbrough, which raises the issue of his contract.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the campaign, but in form like this, surely Middlesbrough can not let him go.